Bradley Ramon Johnson Share:







Architect, designer and mid-century enthusiast Bradley Ramon Johnson, AIA, NCIDQ, 71, passed away peacefully at home in Lockhart, Texas, on May 27, 2026, surrounded by his family and pets, following a valiant five-year battle with ALS. An adventurer with an infectious smile and brilliant wit, Brad was a maker of dreams. His zest for living, inquiring mind, strong work ethic, and desire for perfection were the hallmarks of his life. Brad was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on March 4, 1955, to Claudette and Don Johnson, the firstborn of three sons and brother to Bryan and Blair. The family moved from Muskegon to Boston and then to Basking Ridge, New Jersey, before settling in Rockwall, Texas, in 1975. From a young age, Brad was adventurous and loved the outdoors. He was particularly drawn to the water and water sports, and actively enjoyed skating, ice hockey, snow skiing, scuba diving and sailing throughout his lifetime. At Basking Ridge High School, he excelled academically and competed on the varsity ski team. An avid reader, he began collecting books, amassing hundreds of titles in his personal library. He exhibited an early passion and talent for design and architecture, which became his profession. Following graduation in 1975, Brad hitchhiked with his best friend, Scott Fischer, to the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) in Lander, Wyoming, known for its rock climbing and mountaineering courses. Scott’s tragic death in a 1996 blizzard on Mount Everest solidified Brad’s determination to live in the moment, enjoy every day to its fullest, and deeply appreciate his family and friends. In Texas, Brad, his brothers, and their father became part of the North Texas sailboat racing community. They participated in Dallas Race Week, the premier annual sailing regatta on Lake Ray Hubbard, and sailing events nationwide throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Along the way, Brad honed his bartending skills at Chandlers Landing Yacht Club and numerous other spots in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin areas while attending The University of Texas (UT) at Austin and UT Arlington. During college, Brad was fortunate to spend a semester studying in Rome, one of the world’s great architectural epicenters. He was forever impacted by the city’s ancient landmarks blending over 2,500 years of structural innovations. The Pantheon, an ancient 2nd Century architectural masterpiece showcasing Roman mastery of geometry and light, became his favorite building worldwide. In 1985, Brad graduated from UT Arlington with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. He was hired by Herman Miller Inc., a company that embraced mid-century modern design, and moved to Boston with his first wife, Lisa Guthrie, to work in their newly opened Boston office. Their son, Brennen, was born in Newton, Massachusetts, in 1988. Brad transferred back to Texas with the company and opened one of the first hockey sporting goods shops in Dallas before relocating to Austin. In Austin, he went to work for the Visser’s Herman Miller dealership, Workplace Resource, designing architectural and interior design solutions for the healthcare, higher education, corporate, and government markets. Throughout his highly successful career, Brad took on many challenging roles, set company records, won numerous achievement awards, and held almost every title. Most importantly, he earned the respect, admiration, and affection of those he worked with and for. His sense of humor was legendary, as was his generosity. His energy, enthusiasm, and drive to achieve enabled him to accomplish the near impossible, inspiring those around him and sparking creativity. Brad met his creative partner and wife, Mary Barminski, at an after work event at the Bitter End Brewery & Bistro in Austin. They married in 2000 at the E. Faye Jones-designed Marty Leonard Community Chapel in Fort Worth, surrounded by lifelong family and friends. Brad and Mary honeymooned in the British Virgin Islands, sailing, scuba diving, and visiting the original Bitter End Yacht Club in a tribute to the Austin haunt where they were destined met. Back home, the Barminski family enthusiastically and lovingly embraced Brad as one of their own. Together, Brad and Mary created a warm, inviting, fun-filled home in Austin for themselves and for Brennen. Throughout their 25-year marriage, they traveled extensively, attended numerous art openings, including many where they showcased their own talents, frequented and supported a wide range of charity events, and pursued countless family adventures. Following in Brad’s footsteps, Brennen played ice hockey throughout his childhood, with his father coaching his teams. When Brennen decided to sign up for the adult hockey league at age 18, Brad signed up with him and came home beaming! Brennen was the youngest adult in the league and Brad was the oldest — a scenario that produced some truly memorable and sometimes comical moments. Hockey was only one of many activities and hobbies Brad and Brennen enjoyed together; other shared interests includ- ed astronomy, beer brewing, dirt biking, sailing, and of course, snow skiing. Brad designed residential additions to the Alfred Hobb’s Hacienda & Casita in Taos, New Mexico for Mary’s brother Bob and wife Caroline. Researching authentic pueblo construction and working with local builders and Taos Pueblo craftsmen he enhanced and preserved this historic structure. This project afforded many opportunities to ski, leading to annual trips, some overnight drives and spectacular 360-degree mountain top views, like Kachina Peak, only expert skiers are able to experience. On one of their last ski trips to Colorado with Brad’s brother, Blair, the three skied five mountains in five days—quite an impressive feat. Brad’s passions and athleticism, shared for decades with Brennen, now live on in the mind and heart of Brad’s 4-year-old grandson, Brody. Brad will be remembered for his irresistible smile, striking good looks, sharp dressing style, charisma, and can-do attitude (his fast driving, impatience, and irreverent sense of humor notwithstanding). He was a go-getter with an easy laugh and energetic vibrancy— always positive, unfailingly generous—a big tipper, and “wicked cool,” as they say in Boston. After Brad’s ALS diagnosis in January 2023, he and Mary continued traveling and doing the things they loved for as long as possible. Early on, Brad expressed a desire to return to Rome. Accompanied by his brother Blair and his wife, Mary, it was the trip of a lifetime, with Brad sharing them all the places that meant so much to him so many years ago in college. Returning to his revered Pantheon was, of course, one of the highlights of their trip. Mary and Brennen would like to thank everyone who has reached out with humorous stories and remembrances about the positive impacts Brad had and will continue to have on their lives. They also wish to thank all those who have helped and supported Brad, Mary, and their family throughout his illness. Brad is survived by his wife, Mary Barminski Johnson, of Lockhart; his son, Brennen Johnson, wife, Francisca (Martinez), and grandson Brody, of Pflugerville; brother, Bryan Johnson, and wife, Gena (Guthrie), of Rockwall; brother, Blair Johnson, and wife, Mary (Lynch), of Royse City; nephew, Blayne Johnson, and wife, Morgan, of Fort Worth; father, Don Johnson, of Rockwall; mother in-law, Willa Dunleavy, of Fort Worth; extended families, Barminskis, Dunleavys, Martinezes, Guthries, Bandocks, and Workmans; and beloved pets, Smokey, Niko, and Bandit. Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Clau- dette Johnson, uncle, Gary Workman, and niece, Blakely Johnson. A celebration of Brad’s life is planned for August in Lockhart, Texas. Details will be forthcoming. Brad’s family requests you perform a random act of kindness in his honor, support your local artists, and continue to pay it forward. “I wasn’t finished.” Brad Johnson.