Noah Lorenzo Bernard Caraveo Share:







On May 27, 2026, Noah Lorenzo Bernard Caraveo was called home to Heaven. Noah was born June 28, 2025. He was such a joyful boy and will be missed so much. God’s timing is never the wrong time, but for Noah’s family it was definitely too soon.



Noah is survived by his father and mother, Nicolas and Jessica Caraveo, big brother Elijah Caraveo, grandfather, Martin Wagner of Florida, grandmothers, Nichole Wagner of Texas, Maria Davis and Linda Caraveo both of California, great- grandparents, Andrew and Dot Norton of Texas, Angel and Ofelia Garcia of Arizona, uncles, James Retrum, Gollin Wagner, Andrew Caraveo, and Nathaniel Davis, aunt Mary Wagner, and many cousins.



This tragedy will forever haunt this family as they trust in God’s plan to head them through the sorrow and pain. Noah was preceded in death by his grandfather Bernard Caraveo.



There is a Go Fund Me if anyone wishes to donate to help this young family. Services are to be announced at a later date. https://gofund.me/f162c5bc0

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart.