Linda Kathryn Monroe Share:







Linda Kathryn Monroe, Age 77, of Lockhart, TX, passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2026, surrounded by loving family.

Linda was born on August 21st, 1948 in Roby, TX, the daughter of Marshall Monroe and Juanita Foreman Monroe Barnhart.

She graduated from East Brunswick High School in 1966, then went on to The University of Texas, where she was a member of the Longhorn Singers.

Linda retired from her Executive Assistant and Grant Writer role at The Ewing Marion Kauffman foundation after many years. She also worked at Ceasar’s Palace in Las Vegas in Guest Services and Scheduling. She served and held positions in various community organizations.

She was a resident of multiple states including but not limited to Texas, New Jersey, Maryland, Nevada, Kansas, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, but she always called Texas home.

Linda loved singing, dancing, Texas Longhorns football, and her Yorkshire Terriers Gizmo, Sadie, and Maysie. She enjoyed fundraising and volunteering for multiple causes including 1 Million Cups operated by the Kauffman Foundation, supporting entrepreneurs.

Remaining to cherish Linda’s memory are her sister, Mona Monroe of Lockhart, TX, her two daughters Jenny Scullin of Baltimore, MD and Rachel McVey of Fairfield, PA, six grandchildren Corey Scullin, Charlie Scullin, Troy Fish, Conor McVey, Megan Burd, and Kerry McVey, three great-grandchildren, and her dear friends Ina Pollock of Westford, MA and Craig Armstrong of Kansas City, MO.

A Celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a future date to be determined. Online condolences may be left at monahanfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations in Linda’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.