Lockhart ISD Summer Camps are off to a great start Share:







From Camp León Bilingüe and ACE Summer Program to Lions Adventure Camp and the GT/CTE Life Lab Camp, LISD students are learning, exploring, creating and making memories that will last a lifetime.

The camps could not happen without the Lockhart ISD Community Education team, Bilingual Department, ACE Program staff, CTE and GT teachers and the amazing student volunteers who have dedicated their time, energy and talents to make these opportunities possible for the students. The group’s passion and commitment help keep learning alive all summer long while creating fun, engaging experiences for children across Lockhart ISD.

Here’s to a fantastic summer of learning and fun.