Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


LISD students learn about drones

School News and more
0
Share:


     LISD has licensed drone pilots at Lockhart Junior High. Incoming 5th grade GT students from across the district are learning how to pilot drones this summer. They are learning all about the different uses for drones and possible STEM careers they could pursue one day all while having lots of fun. LISD staff love seeing the student’s passion, hard work, and curiosity. Thank you to HTL Think Forward and LISD GT coordinators for setting up this awesome experience for our kids. Courtesy Photo.

Share:
Previous Article

George Marlon McGee

Next Article

Kathleen “Kathy” Karen (Kelley) McCormick

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION