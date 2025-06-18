LISD students learn about drones Share:









LISD has licensed drone pilots at Lockhart Junior High. Incoming 5th grade GT students from across the district are learning how to pilot drones this summer. They are learning all about the different uses for drones and possible STEM careers they could pursue one day all while having lots of fun. LISD staff love seeing the student’s passion, hard work, and curiosity. Thank you to HTL Think Forward and LISD GT coordinators for setting up this awesome experience for our kids. Courtesy Photo.