The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Name and grade you teach and at which school: Brenda Soto, Kindergarten teacher at Navarro Elementary School.

What subjects do you teach: Bilingual and general studies

Hometown: “I was born in Brownsville, Texas.”

Where did you graduate? “I earned my Bachelor’s in Interdisciplinary Studies, Bilingual Education, and my Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love the unity between coworkers, the care of administrators towards teachers, and the love for the community.”

How would your friends describe you? “Resilient, strong, honest, funny, and loud.”

Values most important to you: “Honesty, loyalty, and courage.”

Talents: “I am witty, a great communicator, and I have a love for teaching.”

Favorite Music: “I love Christian and country music!”



Hobbies: “I enjoy baking and gardening.”

What Inspires You? “My family and close friends inspire me every day.”

Family: “I have two daughters, Abigail and Amanda. I have two son-in-laws, Andrew and Frankie. I also have one awesome grandson named Adonis.”