New celebration a success in Lockhart

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

What began as a one-business event a year ago, turned into a citywide celebration this year. There are now plans to make “Locktoberfest” even bigger and better in the years to come.

Last year, Best Little Wine and Books celebrated Octoberfest as owner Kaye Askins noted she was missing her family’s annual celebration in Fort Worth.

Sally Daniel, President of the Lockhart Downtown Business Association, said Askins’ event was “so well received” that a committee, with support of the LDBA, was formed to expand the event throughout downtown.

Locktoberfest, as it is called in town, invited businesses to participate while the committee handled all the promotion.

“It was inspiring to see how many downtown businesses embraced it, and all reported having a very fun and successful weekend,” Daniel said. “We are excited to see Locktoberfest grow and evolve in years to come.”

Many people dressed in German attire, celebrating the occasion.

“Locktoberfest was a wonderful weekend full of fun and festivities for businesses and attendees alike,” said Sara Barr, Co-owner/Operator of Lockhart Arts & Craft. “The town really came out and participated, wore costumes, and seemed really excited overall.

“I think it was especially fun for the whole town to be involved, and I’m so thankful to Kaye from Best Little Wine & Books for not only spearheading the event but inviting us all to participate along with organizing and planning so we could all be successful. So many businesses got in on the fun with food and drink specials, live music, and other activities which filled the town with extra life and energy all weekend long. I’m looking forward to next year’s event already, Prost.”