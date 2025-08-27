Teacher of the Week – Edna Martinez Share:







Grade you teach and at which school: I teach 3rd grade at Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary.

Hometown: Pharr, Texas

Where did you graduate? I graduated from The University of Texas at Austin-Bachelor of Science.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite thing about teaching at Lockhart ISD is the district’s commitment to supporting the Lockhart community and maintaining a focus on excellence.

How would your friends describe you? Patient, kind, caring, determined, hard worker

What values are important to you? “I value integrity, empathy, and passion. Qualities that I’ve learned are important in both life and in the field of education when developing relationships with colleagues and students. These qualities build a strong foundation in the classroom.”

Talents? Baking, very organized

Favorite Books: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Favorite Music: Anything country or pop

Hobbies: Hiking, traveling, reading

What inspires you? Stories of resilience and courage, mentors or role models, my students, overcoming challenges.

Family: Fiancé Mike, 4 sisters, mom, grandma