The Original Black's BBQ Teacher of the Week







Kristi Summers

Grade you teach and at which school: 2nd Grade at Clear Fork Elementary; all subjects.

Hometown: “Decatur, Texas, but my roots run deep in Lockhart. I am a 5th generation Caldwell County resident.”

Where did you graduate? Graduated from Texas A&M University in 2005, receiving an MEd in Instructional Leadership in 2022.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite thing about teaching at Lockhart ISD is the deep connection my family has to this district. I have the privilege of teaching at the same school my mom attended, and in a district where both of my grandparents were educators. It’s an incredible feeling to continue that tradition and contribute to a community that has meant so much to my family. I value working for a district that is committed to fostering growth in both students and employees, always encouraging them to reach their fullest potential.”

How would your friends describe you? “Caring, dedicated, loyal, hardworking, a good listener, and generous.”

What values are important to you? “The values that are most important to me are my faith, loyalty, hard work, compassion for others, and treating everyone with respect. These principles guide my life and shape the way I approach everything I do.”

Talents? “I’ve been told I’m a pretty good baker. I enjoy making pies, cakes, cookies, and more for my family and friends.”

Favorite Books: “I enjoy reading historical fiction and almost anything recommended by our wonderful campus librarian and friend, Mrs. Sarah Barnett.”

Favorite Music: “Country music.”

Hobbies: “My hobbies include spending time with my family, traveling, shopping, reading, and, of course, baking.”

What inspires you? “My biggest inspiration is my family, especially my dad. I strive every day to be an amazing educator, following in his footsteps. After retiring from teaching with 38 years of service, his passion for education and dedication to his students continue to motivate me to give my best in the classroom.”

Family: “I am married and have two children who attend Lockhart ISD schools. I live on a farm with plenty of cows, chickens, two clumsy but lovable Old English Sheepdogs, and two barn cats.”