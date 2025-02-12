Rain keeps burn ban off in Caldwell County Share:







LPR staff

The burn ban remains off for Caldwell County as Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel addressed Commissioners Court Tuesday morning with rain falling in Lockhart. Rangel said more rain was expected that evening.

There had been a few fires in the last couple of weeks, but Rangel noted a couple of those were controlled burns hat got out of hand.

One farmer lost 40 bales of hay in a blaze.

In other business:

* The Progressive Club is having its 51st annual dinner on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at the First Lockhart Baptist Church Conection Center.

Commissioners approved the following:

* Accepting an award for the 2024 BJA State Criminal Alien Assistance Program (SCAAP) Grant in the amount of $14,707 from Department of Justice.

* A Development Agreement for the Caldwell County Development Park.

* Changing the current Patrol Civil Deputy/Victim Service Coordinator position change to Victim Service Liaison position in accordance with Code of Criminal Procedure Title 1. Ch. 56 A. Subchapter 203 Designation of Crime Victim Liaison.

* Authorizing the County Judge to execute an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Lockhart for Subdivision Regulation of Juniper Springs (Formerly Clearfork Ranch) Phases 9, 10 and 16 within the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction of the City of Lockhart, at 3000 Borchert Loop.

* The Preliminary Plat for Clementine Ranch subdivision consisting of 12 residential lots on 20.2 acres located on State Highway 304 and Cardinal Road.

* The Final Plat for Tumbleweed Ranch subdivision consisting of 11 residential lots on 24.43 acres located on Witter Road and Tumbleweed Trail.

* A Proclamation designating February 2025 as Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.