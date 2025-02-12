Good weather brings great turnout for First Friday visitors Share:







Pleasant temperatures allowed for a strong crowd at the most recent First Friday event in downtown Lockhart. Among the gathering places during last week’s event were two new neighboring businesses on Commerce St. who were happy to join in on the various activities. The expanded courtyard behind Thorn & Bred (pictured) and Lucky Break Saloon were busy with visitors viewing the new digs.

Join Lockhart for their next First Friday, sponsored by the Lockhart Downtown Business Association, on March 7. Watch for featured entertainment, food and fun for this event in future issues of the Post-Register. Photo by Maple Street Pix