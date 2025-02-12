Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


ottine2

Good weather brings great turnout for First Friday visitors

Local News
0
Share:

Pleasant temperatures allowed for a strong crowd at the most recent First Friday event in downtown Lockhart. Among the gathering places during last week’s event were two new neighboring businesses on Commerce St. who were happy to join in on the various activities. The expanded courtyard behind Thorn & Bred (pictured) and Lucky Break Saloon were busy with visitors viewing the new digs.

Join Lockhart for their next First Friday, sponsored by the Lockhart Downtown Business Association, on March 7. Watch for featured entertainment, food and fun for this event in future issues of the Post-Register. Photo by Maple Street Pix

Share:
Previous Article

Rain keeps burn ban off in Caldwell ...

Next Article

Discovery Center opens after-school building

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ABOUT US - ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION