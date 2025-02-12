Discovery Center opens after-school building Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Marie Jackson, Owner/Director spoke of the people who have helped The Discovery Center. But during the opening of its new school building, that will cater to students up to age 12 after regular school hours until 6 p.m., she summed it up the center’s vision by saying, “We are building a village. Keep teaching, they’ll keep reaching.”

Several attended Saturday’s opening of the school building, located at 2501 N. Colorado St., was made possible through a grant from the Caldwell County Community Services Foundation. The center is licensed for its after-school program.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the new building,” Jackson said. “There is still more to do.”

Having only opened in November 2023, the daycare center currently has an enrollment of 30, far less than the 66 it can house. Jackson plans to reach that figure one day.

The new building can serve up to 17 school-age kids up to the age of 12.

A licensed chef, Jackson if owner/director of The Discovery Center. She is also a licensed daycare director, said so many were instrumental in making the center work in Lockhart.

“People have been instrumental in how it got started,” Jackson said. “That’s how God works.

“I said, ‘God, you know how to give all the sauce.’ After Dexter Roland called and said, ‘Lockhart needs you,’ I prayed. God said to bring the love of God with you.

“God knows how to open doors. He put some sauce over here, put some sauce over there, and put some sauce over there. He brought all the sauces and put ‘em together. It’s a melting pot. That’s how it all came together. The list goes on and on with great people, loving people.”

Sally Daniel, executive director of the Foundation, was among those attending Saturday’s opening reception.

“I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to work with Marie and this beautiful family,” Daniel said. “They’ve all come together. I remember walking into the room and just feeling a ton of love.”

The daycare center is open Monday through Friday. from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The school building is behind the daycare.

Listed below are the upcoming events for The Discovery Center for all adults interested. For more information, call 737-215-1329.

The Discovery Center offers parenting, cooking, financial classes, and more.

March 15

Financial Freedom Class, 10 a.m.-noon

Theme – Take back your freedom

Guest speaker – TBA