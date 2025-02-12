Prairie Lea digital media class receives grant from Tanger Outlets Share:







Tanger Outlets San Marcos

As part of a continued commitment to support education and invest in the local community, Tanger Outlets San Marcos announced its 2024 TangerKids Grants recipients.

Among the winners include Prairie Lea High School’s digital media class, which received $2,175.

Tanger will donate over $190K across the country to fund classroom investments through the TangerKids 2024 Grants program. Title 1 schools represent more than 60 percent of the recipients selected by Tanger centers.

“Tanger San Marcos is proud to support families in our community by investing in student success,” said Tanger San Marcos ‘Marketing Director Jarrett Medders. “Each year, we listen closely to the specific needs of our local educators and provide funding for projects that make a real difference. Over the years, we’ve seen firsthand how these grants help create more inclusive and productive learning environments, equipping students with the tools they need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.”

Throughout the program’s history spanning nearly 30 years, Tanger has contributed more than $3.7 million to school-focused initiatives in the communities it serves. The annual program is eligible for public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. Applications were open from Aug. 12-Oct. 18, 2024, and winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the Central Texas area.

Tanger San Marcos will celebrated TangerKids Day on Jan. 31 with oversized check presentations and goodies for each of the three winning recipients.

Prairie Lea Digital Media Teacher Cody Oxley first met with representatives from Tanger Outlets at the San Marcos Business Expo in August 2024.

“The Yearbook students used that information to contact businesses to see if they would be interested in placing an ad in the yearbook for this year,” Oxley said. “Tanger placed an ad, and also Jarrett Medders, their marketing director, including information about their grant.

“Working with Mr. (Sawyer) Burditt, we made a list of needs to further expand the yearbook class into a true multimedia class and submitted a grant application. Our goals are two-fold: highlight the achievements happening daily at our school for social media and on-campus viewing, as well as giving our students hands-on experience with the hardware and software sides of video production and distribution.”

To learn more about TangerKids Grants, visit grants.tanger.com.