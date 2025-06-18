Lockhart Lions Cheerleaders excel at UCA Camp Share:







By LISD Staff

The Lockhart High School Cheer program attended UCA camp at Great Wolf Lodge. While at the camp they learned new material, various cheer skills and leadership qualities.

Throughout their time at camp, they earned several awards that highlights their hard work and determination.

Lucky the Lion won:

• One outstanding ribbon

• One excellent ribbon

• One blue superior ribbon

• One gold superior ribbon

• Three spirit sticks

• Most Improved Award

LHS Cheerleaders recieved the following awards:

• Two blue superior ribbons

• Three spirit sticks

• Traditions Award, a prestigious award chosen by the UCA staff and given to a team that exemplifies what it means to be a cheerleader and shows leadership, school pride, and spirit all week long.

Individual Awards went to:

• Pin It Forward Recipient, Melanie Suarez

Also there were three Lion cheerleaders named to the All-American Cheerleaders list at the event. They were:

• Junior, Sariah Johnson

• Senior, Melanie Suarez