Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach and at which school: Dechanel Santos. “I teach 4th grade at Navarro Elementary.”

What subjects do you teach: “I teach all subjects besides specials (we’re self-contained).”

Hometown: Barrigada, Guahan

Where did you graduate? “I graduated at University of Texas at Austin with a film degree (RTF).”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love my kiddos and the culture at Navarro. Everyone is so supportive and kind.”

How would your friends describe you? “Creative, scatter-brained, nerdy.”

What values are important to you? “Family, kindness, and learning.”

Talents: “I’m a writer. I knew I wanted to become a writer because of my 4th grade teacher.”

Favorite Books: “Pride and Prejudice and How to Hide an Empire

Favorite Music: “BTS, Taylor Swift, and Hoizer.”

Hobbies: “I love to read, write, and watch movies.”

What Inspires You? “The end credits of a movie inspire me because it shows how much hard work and collaboration can go into a piece of art. “

Family: “My mom works at LISD as well. I also have an older brother and younger sister at UT.”