Lions remain unbeaten in hoops action







LPR staff

Lockhart continues its winning ways on the basketball court, beating Austin Travis on Nov. 14, 63-53.

Lockhart was led by sophomore Jay Villalobos with 23 points. Freshman Johnny Ford had 12 points and junior Roman Moreno 11 to complete the double-figure scorers for LHS. Senior Cristian Hernandez had 6 points, and sophomore DJ Anthony and junior John Camacho 5 each for the Lions.

Lockhart’s junior Varsity also beat Travis, 29-21, while the Freshmen lost, 51-38.

Lockhart defeated Bastrop, 54-40, on Saturday to advance to 3-0 on the season. The Lions won just three games all of last season.

The Lions played Luling Monday night, but due to an early deadline because of Thanksgiving, the Post-Register has no results from the game.