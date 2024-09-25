Fredrica Burton McSwane Share:







( September 20, 1940 – July 29, 2024 )

Graveside services for Fredrica McSwane were held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at Salem Cemetery near Freestone. Kevin Benedict officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Scott Holmes, Doug Brown, Robert Eubanks, Wade Cooper, Wade Cothran, and Campbell McSwane. Honorary pallbearers were Barrett Maggard and Blake Maggard.

Fredrica Burton McSwane passed away on Monday afternoon, July 29, 2024, at her home in Freestone, Texas, surrounded by her family.

Fredrica was born on September 20, 1940, in Lockhart, Texas. The only child of Frederick M. (Ted) Burton and Marie C. Burton, she grew up in Caldwell County and attended public schools at Lytton Springs and Luling. She and W. R. McSwane were married in 1957 and shared almost sixty eventful years together.

A whirlwind of energy, Freddie worked several jobs during her lifetime and was involved in several endeavors with W. R., which included farming cotton and corn, cattle and hogs, oilfield supply and drilling businesses, and a fruit and vegetable enterprise. She also wrote poetry, a self-published autobiography, and did a little painting. She was a 4-H Adult Leader in Freestone and Caldwell Counties and was involved with the Freestone County Fair for several years.

She is survived by two sons, Marshall Mills McSwane & wife Nancy and William Burton McSwane & wife Kathy all of Freestone; five grandchildren, Vicky McSwane Donnell & husband Brad of Dallas, Marsha McSwane Black & husband Martin of Dew, Georgiana McSwane of Midland, Maysel McSwane Parker & husband Trey of Houston, and Campbell Roger McSwane of Freestone; four great-grandchildren, Emery Camille Black, Parker Ivy Black, Katherine Reece Parker, and George John (Quade) Parker, IV.

Mrs. McSwane was preceded in death by her husband, W. R. McSwane.

The family requests memorials be made to Salem Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 105, Teague, TX 75860.