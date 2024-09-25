Cole Lee Ferris Share:







Cole Lee Ferris passed away on September 22, 2024, at the age of 25. He was born in Austin, TX on March 15, 1999, to Justin Dwayne Ferris and Karina Rachelle Covey.

Cole was raised in the Lockhart/Lytton Springs community. Throughout his childhood he was extremely athletic and was involved in all sports. He was dedicated to the 4-H program, raising steers with his grandparents and sister and also spent much of his free time at his grandparents home in Lytton Springs riding 4-wheelers, mudding and living his best redneck life with his closest friends and sisters.

After his school years, Cole met his wife Kourtney in San Angelo, TX. They married on November 29, 2018 and had a beautiful baby boy, Kyler Jackson Ferris. Cole was a wonderful father who adored his son, we have no doubt he will be watching over him and guiding him through life every step of the way.

After getting married, Cole and his family moved to Waco and was working towards furthering his career as an IronWorker/Welder. Cole was dedicated to his job and loved his career and work family.

Cole was preceded in death by his great grandfather Robert Womack, great grandfather Sid Ferris, great grandmother Peggy Hay, grandfather Ronnie Covey, and his father-in-law James Jackson.

He leaves behind his wife Kourtney Ferris, son Kyler Ferris and step son Lucas, his parents Justin Ferris and Karina Vasquez, step parents, Heather Ferris and Victor Vasquez, his siblings Brianna and Jax Ferris, and Addison Galindo as well as his step siblings Garin Dove and John, Faithlyn, and Carter Vasquez, grandparents, Mike and Vanessa Sherry, Tonee and Rick Ferris, Darlene Covey, great grandparents, Bobby and Barbara Darnell and Martha “Mike” Ferris, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Cole passed away knowing he had a large network of loving friends and family who will miss him dearly. He left this earth while doing what he loved the most, which was watching football with his Pappy.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home from 6-8 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The funeral service will begin at 10 AM on Friday, September 27, 2024, also at McCurdy Funeral Home with Pastor Kyle Bishop. A burial will follow at Lytton Springs Cemetery.