Darrell Kevin “Tiny” Guinn went to the Lord on Wednesday August 28th 2024, in his home in Houston, Texas. Kevin is survived by his mother Alice Guinn of Lockhart, Texas; Aunts, Iris Guinn, Bobbie Lou Guinn; Uncle, David Gosch, numerous nieces and many wonderful friends along with his many, many Sigma Nu Fraternity Brothers. Preceding him in death are his father, Darrell Guinn; grandparents, H.B. “Buford” and Lorena Guinn, and Alvin and Elizabeth Gosch; uncles, Bobby and Jesse Guinn and cousin, James Guinn.

Kevin loved his mother and even from a distance would help her with her affairs. He would call her regularly on the way home from work to see how her day was and fill her in on his. For a period, Alice was very ill and for many months Kevin would drive from Houston to Lockhart every weekend to take care of her and the family business. Every time Kevin would visit his friends in the San Antonio area, he would make sure to stop by Lockhart on the way home and take his mother to lunch at their favorite Mexican Restaurant.

Many of Kevin’s friends called him “Tiny” due to his large stature, but anyone that knew Kevin knew that he was a kind hearted individual, a true friend and brother. Kevin graduated from Lockhart high school and went on to study construction science at Southwest Texas State University where he joined the Sigma Nu Fraternity in 1993. He made many close friends at college and would regularly visit and travel with them over the years and until his passing. He never would miss the annual fraternity “hunting trip” which was a gathering of his fraternity brothers to share stories, eat well and celebrate each others accomplishments.

Kevin was a very giving individual and would often offer to pay for food and drinks when getting together with friends and family. He would often visit his favorite meat market and leave bacon wrapped venison in your freezer for later. He was always quick to share a laugh and poke fun at friends, but never in a mean-spirited manner.

Kevin most recently worked for Griffith Land Services where he was an oil and gas land man. Kevin was proud of his job and good at it. When economic times were hard and almost everyone was laid off, Kevin was kept on. This was a great job for Kevin as he got to travel throughout the country in his crew cab Dodge. Kevin loved his big trucks and you better believe that no one was going to drive other than him if you were going somewhere together.

We know Kevin is in Heaven looking down on his mother and friends. He touched so many lives and his mother, friends and brothers will miss him dearly.

The family will receive friends at 1PM until the Celebration of Life Service which will begin at 2PM at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Burial will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Methodist Church at PO Box 897 Lockhart TX 78644 or the Sigma Nu Educational foundation which can be found at www.sigmanu.org