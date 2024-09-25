Laura Lillian McMillan Kelly Share:







Laura Lillian McMillan Kelly of Lockhart went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 18, 2024, at The Philomena in Kyle, after a long and heroic struggle with dementia. Born April 9, 1941, at home in Waelder, TX, she was a longtime resident of Lockhart with her beloved husband, Joe Marshall Kelly, Jr. with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage on Sept. 2 of this year.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Farris and Marie McMillan, her brother Thomas McMillan and her sister Rose Maire McMillan. She is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Ed) Theriot of Lockhart, Allison (Steven) Butler of New Braunfels and their son, Marshall (Shelley) Kelly also of Lockhart. Her grandchildren are Joey (Whitney) Theriot; Kelly (Alex) Cortinas; Alyse (Joey) Ricouard; and Kailee (Mario) Gutierrez and Madison Kelly. Her great grandchildren are Liam Theriot; Colton and Caleb Cortinas; Rhett and Evelyn Ricouard; and Luca and Tate Gutierrez.

An alumnus of Waelder High School, Laura attended Southwest Texas State University for two years before marrying the love of her life, Joe on Sept. 2, 1961. After their wedding the couple lived in Big Lake and Port Lavaca before moving to Lockhart. In 1974 Laura completed her degree at SWT, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education. She devoted over 20 years to teaching the fourth grade at Lockhart Intermediate School, yet always prepared a delicious meal for her family in the evenings. In fact, cooking was not just a hobby for Laura, she loved putting up fresh corn and peas during the summer and made a wide variety of jellies (dewberry among the favorites) that her husband was eager to share with family and friends. If you were visiting during the summer, she was known to give you a bowl and put you to work shelling peas. Joe and Laura were longtime members of a couple’s bridge club that they began playing in not long after moving to Lockhart. Laura continued attending until she was admitted to memory care six months ago.

A member of the Rhu Neb Temple #64 Laura enjoyed making Christmas stockings for the Shriners Hospitals in Galveston and Houston as well a member of the Texas Retired Teachers Association. As a master gardener, Laura volunteered to maintain the gardens at the Lockhart Senior Center with her daughter Andrea, as well as sharing her knowledge and expertise with family and friends.

A longstanding member of the First Lockhart Baptist Church, Laura devoted time to teaching the three-year-old Sunday school class for many years. She was a member of the Esther/Ruth Sunday School class. A breast cancer survivor, she was a member of the local survivors group helping and encouraging others on their journey.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 10:30 at First Lockhart Baptist Church, 315 W. Prairie Lea Street, Lockhart with Erin Kelly and Martin Cherry, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Pitman Cemetery in Muldoon. Pallbearers are Joey Theriot, Alex Cortinas, Joey Ricouard, Mario Gutierrez, Josh Garcia, Stephen Kelly and Joe Thompson Kelly. Honorary Pallbearers are Martin Cherry, Sr., Lowe Galle, Clay Rightmer and Harold Rightmer.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Lockhart Baptist Church or a favorite charity.