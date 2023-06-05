Paul Anthony Gauna Share:







Mr. Paul Anthony Gauna, beloved Son, Brother, and Uncle, was called to his eternal resting place on May 31, 2023, at the age of 52. He entered this world on November 14, 1970, in Austin, Texas, born to Francisco and Julia Gauna. Paul will be remembered for his unique passions and the love he shared with his family.

Paul had a strong affinity for his work in tax, considering himself a tax person. He dedicated his time and expertise to this field, leaving a lasting impact on those he assisted. Outside of work, Paul had a few hobbies that brought him joy. He found delight in collecting baseball cards, cherishing the memories and stories behind each piece. Another favorite pastime was attending bingo halls, where he embraced the thrill of the game and the camaraderie of fellow players.

Known for his playful nature, Paul had a knack for chiding his brother and everyone on social media. He had a lighthearted and mischievous sense of humor, leaving a trail of laughter wherever he went. Among his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, Paul held a special place as their favorite uncle. He showered them with affection, guidance, and fond memories that will be treasured for generations.

Paul is survived by his sister Linda Chavez and her husband Cesario Chavez, his brother Frank Gauna and his wife Elsa Gauna, his sister Olga Mata and her husband Arturo Mata, his brother Fernando Gauna and his wife Linda Gauna, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His presence will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Visitation for Mr. Gauna will begin at 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the DeLeon Funeral Home Chapel. This will be an opportunity for family, friends, and loved ones to pay their respects and share their memories of a remarkable man who touched their lives in so many ways.

As we mourn the loss of Paul Anthony Gauna, let us also celebrate the joy he brought into our lives. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his cherished memories live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Services under the Direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son Funeral Directors.