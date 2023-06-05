Orfelinda A. Rayos Share:







Mrs. Orfelinda A. Rayos, 80, of Lockhart, Texas, beloved Mother, Sister, Wife, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on May 29, 2023. She entered this world on March 24, 1943 in Ceralvo, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, born to Ruperto Arredondo and Antonia Montalvo.

Orfelinda’s love for cooking was truly unparalleled. Her kitchen was a place of warmth, love, and the aroma of her culinary masterpieces. Through her cooking, she brought people together, nourishing not only their bodies but also their hearts.

In addition to her culinary talents, Orfelinda was a dedicated and hardworking professional. She approached her work with unwavering commitment and a strong sense of responsibility. Her determination and perseverance were an inspiration to her family, who admired her drive and her ability to tackle any challenge with grace and resilience. Orfelinda’s work ethic left an indelible mark on those around her and set a standard for excellence that will not be forgotten.

While her love for cooking and work were remarkable, it was Orfelinda’s devotion to her family that truly defined her. She was a loving wife, and her husband held the most special place in her heart. Their bond was one of unwavering love, trust, and support. Together, they navigated life’s joys and sorrows, always finding strength in one another.

Orfelinda also had a special affection for her puppies, who brought endless joy and happiness into her life. The bond she shared with them was one of unconditional love, and they provided her with companionship and comfort. Orfelinda’s face would light up with delight as she played with her beloved furry friends, creating lasting memories of joy and laughter.

Mrs. Rayos will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. Her passion for cooking, her unwavering commitment to work, and her boundless love for her family and puppies have left an indelible legacy. May her spirit of love, resilience, and dedication continue to inspire us all. As we mourn her loss, let us also celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the impact she had on our hearts.

Mrs. Rayos was preceded in death by a son, Juan Antonio Ruiz and a brother, Roberto Arredondo.

She is survived by her husband Joe V. Rayos; granddaughter Kristy Jones; granddaughter Orfelinda Barragan; grandson Juan Antonio Ruiz, Jr.; grandson Joe Anthony Ruiz; great-granddaughter Venessa Rodriguez; great-granddaughter Ruth Rodriguez; great-grandson Meshack Rodriguez; great-granddaughter Alexandra Rodriguez; great-granddaughter Emilee Barragan; great-grandson Landon Barragan; great-grandson Zachary Ruiz; great-granddaughter Samantha Ruiz; great-granddaughter Olivia Ruiz; great-grandson Juan Antonio Ruiz, III; great-great-grandson Karter Hopson; great-great-grandson Kaleb Ruiz; great-great-granddaughter Amiya Rodriguez; sister Francisca Armendarez; sister Rosa Perez; sister Guadalupe Kancheff; sister Josefina Gonzalez.

The family will receive friends at the DeLeon Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m. During the visitation, there will be a recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m., led by Deacon Daryl Haywood. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Ed Karasek officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and son, funeral directors.