Guillermo Juárez Hernández Share:







Mr. Guillermo Juárez Hernández, a beloved resident of Schulenburg, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Kyle, Texas, at the age of 56. He was born on December 14, 1966, to his loving parents, Miguel Juárez Acuña and Belén Hernández García.

Mr. Juárez Hernández was a true Texan who found great joy in the rural charm of Schulenburg. He embraced the simple pleasures of life in his community and held a special place in the hearts of his many friends. With his warm and welcoming nature, Guillermo enjoyed spending quality time with his cherished friends, creating lasting memories and forging strong bonds that will forever be cherished.

Left to mourn his loss are his dear family members: Marsial Juárez Hernández, Maria Del Carmen Juárez Hernandez, Margarita Juárez Hernández, José Juárez Hernández, and Irma Juárez Hernández. In addition to his immediate family, Mr. Juárez Hernández is also survived by numerous cousins and friends who were fortunate enough to have known him.

The prayer of the holy rosary will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in Schulenburg, Texas, to honor and remember Mr. Guillermo Juárez Hernández. Following the rosary, a funeral mass will immediately commence, celebrating his life and legacy. The final resting place will be the St. Rosa of Lima Catholic Cemetery, where Mr. Juárez Hernández will find eternal peace.

During this time of sorrow, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr. Guillermo Juárez Hernández. May the cherished memories of his vibrant spirit and the love he shared bring comfort and solace in the days ahead. May he rest in peace.

Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and son, funeral directors.

Sr. Guillermo Juárez Hernández, un amado residente de Schulenburg, Texas, falleció el Martes 16 de Mayo de 2023 en Kyle, Texas, a la edad de 56 años. Nació el 14 de Diciembre de 1966, de sus amados padres, Miguel Juárez Acuña y Belén Hernández García.

El Sr. Juárez Hernández fue un verdadero Tejano que encontró gran alegría en el encanto rural de Schulenburg. Abrazó los placeres simples de la vida en su comunidad y ocupó un lugar especial en los corazones de sus muchos amigos. Con su naturaleza cálida y acogedora, Guillermo disfrutó pasar tiempo de calidad con sus queridos amigos, creando recuerdos duraderos y forjando fuertes lazos que serán apreciados para siempre.

Para llorar su pérdida están sus queridos familiares: Marsial Juárez Hernández, Maria Del Carmen Juárez Hernandez, Margarita Juárez Hernández, José Juárez Hernández e Irma Juárez Hernández. Además de su familia inmediata, al Sr. Juárez Hernández también le sobreviven numerosos primos y amigos que tuvieron la suerte de conocerlo.

El rezo del santo rosario se realizará a las 11:30 a.m. en la Iglesia Católica St. Rose en Schulenburg, Texas, para honrar y recordar al Sr. Guillermo Juárez Hernández. Después del rosario, comenzará inmediatamente una misa fúnebre, celebrando su vida y legado. El lugar de descanso final será el Cementerio Católico Santa Rosa de Lima, donde el señor Juárez Hernández encontrará la paz eterna.

En este momento de dolor, expresamos nuestras más profundas condolencias a la familia y amigos del duelo del Sr. Guillermo Juárez Hernández. Que los preciados recuerdos de su espíritu vibrante y el amor que compartió traigan consuelo y consuelo en los días venideros. Que en paz descanse el alma del señor Guillermo Juárez Hernández, que ahora se encuentra en la morada de los bien aventurados.

Servicios bajo la dirección de Samuel J. DeLeon e hijo, directores de funerarias.