It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Domingo V. Estrada, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who peacefully entered eternal rest on December 22, 2023. Born on February 13, 1949, in Lockhart, Texas, to Macario and Esther Estrada, Domingo’s life was a testament to love, joy, and resilience.

Domingo is survived by his spouse, Alice Estrada; daughters Ester Estrada Machado and Rebecca Estrada-Clark; son-in-laws Robert Machado and Jon Clark; and cherished grandchildren Bethany, Armando, Santiago, Marisol, Isaiah, Jasman, Katolina, and Domingo, and a loving great grandfather of 4, Messiah, Zaiden, Junior and E’ilyanna.

He was preceded in death by his sister Rosa Rodriguez and brothers Ramon, Jose Angel, and Victor Estrada.

Domingo’s zest for life was reflected in his passions. An enthusiast of dancing, softball and pool, he found camaraderie and joy in these pursuits. In later years, he discovered a love for fishing and road trips, adding yet another dimension to his rich tapestry of interests. A lover of the outdoors, Domingo took pride in tending to his yard and caring for his pets.

His dedication to service was evident in his military career, having proudly served in the US Army and the National Guard. Subsequently, he contributed over two decades to Camp Mabry, initially as a Sergeant and later as a civilian.

The family of Mr. Domingo Estrada extends heartfelt thanks to the Neurology ICU team on the 5th floor at Dell Seton Medical Center. Your unwavering dedication, compassion, and commitment to providing the best possible care during a challenging time have not gone unnoticed. May your compassion and healing touch continue to bring comfort to others as it did for us.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023, at DeLeon Funeral Home. A recitation of the holy rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, with interment to follow in the hallowed grounds of St. Mary’s Cemetery.