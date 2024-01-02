Gabriel Torres Share:







It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. Gabriel Torres, age 70, of San Antonio, Texas, who departed this world on December 24, 2023. Mr. Torres was born on March 24, 1953, to Sixto Torres, Sr. and Altagracia Torres in Lockhart, Texas.

A man of unwavering faith, Mr. Torres found solace and joy in the embrace of his church and the comfort of prayer. His commitment to his spiritual journey was a guiding light throughout his life, and he was a devoted member of the Cursillos community. His love for God was evident in the kindness and compassion he shared with those around him.

Mr. Torres cherished the moments spent with his family, finding immense joy in their company. His love extended to the simple pleasures of life, particularly in watching movies together, creating lasting memories that will be treasured by those he leaves behind. Beyond his familial ties, he was an integral part of the Lockhart community, where his presence was not only felt but celebrated.

An exemplary son, Mr. Torres took great pride in caring for his mother, understanding the value of family bonds and the importance of honoring those who came before him. His dedication to his mother’s well-being was a testament to the depth of his love and the strength of his character.

Mr. Torres was preceded in death by his father, Sixto Torres, Sr., and is survived by his mother, Altagracia Torres; sister, Carmen Gonzales; brothers, Juan Jose Torres and wife Charlotte Torres, Ricardo Torres and wife Maggie Torres, Sixto Torres, Jr. and wife Margaret Rodriguez. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom were touched by his warmth and kindness.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2023 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2023 at St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, with Father Ed Karasek officiating.

In remembering Mr. Gabriel Torres, we honor a life well-lived, one marked by faith, family, and community service. His legacy will endure in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him, and his memory will continue to inspire kindness and devotion. May he rest in eternal peace, reunited with his heavenly Father, and may his family find solace in the warmth of the memories they shared with him.