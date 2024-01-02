Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter Share:







The complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter at publishes weekly On the Post-Register’s website at www.post-register.com.

Dec. 25

00:07:39 Barth Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

00:10:48 William Pettus Ct Maxwell, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross

00:14:43 5000 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

00:18:28 St Johns Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Zsikes

00:24:13 500 Blk Arrowhead Cv Kyle, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross

00:37:24 2000 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross

00:39:06 Hazelnut Cove Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

01:20:22 Packard Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross

01:20:28 600 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11

01:49:49 Acorn Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Zsikes

02:16:44 200 Blk Rose Ln Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross

02:49:50 20081 Blk Camino Real County, Hit And Run | Closed Call Zsikes

03:11:08 200 Blk Cross Meadow Ct Kyle, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes

04:18:06 8500 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Mid-Co-Esd

06:19:10 4000 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Aross

07:00:32 84 Blk Alamo Dr Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

07:25:03 300 Blk Sunset Trail Luling, Death Investigation | Made Secure Mrodgers

07:56:39 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

08:46:16 Fm 2984 Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

09:02:53 20075 Blk Camino Real County, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers

09:41:41 Hwy 183 Sb , Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:17:00 Hanging Oak Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Lhiles

11:34:31 20075 Blk Camino Real County, Theft | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:07:30 1400 Blk Austin Rd – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Referred To Another Agency Lhiles

13:08:20 84 Blk Alamo Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Contact Made Lhiles

14:37:47 29 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Reckless Conduct | Unable To Locate Lhiles

15:13:55 Sb Us Hwy 183, Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles

15:20:08 6900 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Delhi-Vfd

15:25:33 1000 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

16:00:13 San Marcos Hwy Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

16:12:59 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

16:13:46 1400 Blk Wattsville Rd Luling, Livestock at Large | Unable To Secure Mrodgers

17:04:57 300 Blk Black Horse Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale-Vfd

17:44:41 Fm 671 Fentress, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:35:59 Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

18:37:08 1100 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

19:15:42 15 Blk Amy Ln Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Martindale Esd

20:01:18 1600 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:42:00 400 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:51:23 400 Blk Old Conly Line Rd Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:54:53 600 Blk Church St Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:00:29 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed

Call Asalvatierra

21:01:47 Fm 1984 Maxwell, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra0118

21:08:10 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

22:38:12 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118

22:51:36 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118

22:53:46 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

Dec. 26

23:40:57 300 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

03:54:55 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04:02:41 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118 Esd11

04:42:59 81 Blk William Evans St Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

07:18:09 San Marcos Hwy, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

07:26:16 4200 Blk Fm 1854, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:43:14 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Found Secure Lhiles

07:44:05 1200 Blk River Grove Road – Se Sector Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

10:30:23 San Marcos Hwy, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

10:30:45 Hwy 183 Nb, Theft | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:24:44 2000 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:25:38 Thompson Rd Dale, Animal at Large | Closed Call Tadams

11:48:39 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams

12:15:41 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Contact Made Mrodgers

13:05:14 4100 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Found Secure Lhiles

13:43:44 300 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Fraud | Closed Call Lhiles

13:47:43 100 Blk Valerie Ln Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

3:50:31 500 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Stray Cat | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:44:49 Fm 110 San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney

15:06:11 25 Blk Fm 1979, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:29:52 2900 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles

15:43:55 Sh 130 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:45:02 6300 Blk Salt Flat Rd Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

16:00:36 300 Blk Catfish Ln Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles

16:19:13 400 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles

16:20:00 Fm 1854 Dale, Vehicle In Roadway | Closed Call Mramirez

17:33:03 Washburn Rd Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:41:32 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney

17:47:27 800 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:18:10 3900 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Esd11

18:21:34 1400 Blk Wattsville Rd Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

18:23:12 Hwy 183 S, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Mid-Co-Esd

19:24:37 6900 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Animal at Large | Closed Call Avillegas

19:38:54 Camino Real Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:16:06 400 Blk Crossroads Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118

20:23:59 400 Blk Swine Lake Row Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:47:41 800 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas

0:47:59 800 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:41:43 300 Blk Mountain Top Dr Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:51:42 Fm 1854 Mustang Ridge, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

Dec. 27

01:17:12 10000 Blk Fm 86, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Avillegas

02:23:09 400 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

05:59:38 84 Blk Alamo Dr Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas

07:58:41 6600 Blk Hwy 304 Rosanky, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

09:12:01 1400 Blk Fox Lane, Recovered Stolen Property | Closed Call Ycano

09:50:13 400 Blk Fm 1966 Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios

10:02:09 1400 Blk Wattsville Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Ycano

10:07:40 100 Blk Country Ln Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios

0:36:15 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:38:04 58 Blk Waller St Fentress, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano

12:14:14 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | No Report Lbarrios

12:17:49 7700 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lbarrios

12:17:51 5900 Blk Salt Flat Rd Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Ycano

12:19:55 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | No Report Lbarrios

12:38:58 80 Blk Skyking Dr Martindale, Death-Hospice | No Report Ycano

12:47:30 300 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Theft | No Report Lbarrios

13:21:51 3100 Blk S Austin Ave Georgetown, Transport Subject | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:09:25 10551 Blk Fm 20 East Red Rock, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano

14:36:05 100 Blk Thomas Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:47:15 Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Animal at Large | Closed Call Ycano

14:53:02 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios

15:45:21 500 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Animal at Large | No Report Ycano

16:20:51 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | No Report Lbarrios

17:26:30 400 Blk Sh 130 Sb Mustang Ridge, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios

17:29:10 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Sw Sector

Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed

Call Ycano

17:45:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Livestock Retrieval | Closed Call Lbarrios

18:52:13 State Park Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes

18:56:04 300 Blk Skyview Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

18:57:24 2800 Blk Fm 671 , Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes

20:31:51 100 Blk Greenhouse Rd Martindale, Telephone Harassment | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:44:04 97 Blk Oak St Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

Dec. 28

03:04:11 400 Blk Sh 130 Sb, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes

06:39:52 Us Hwy 183, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes

07:22:42 300 Blk Cross Meadow Ct Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Esd11

09:00:58 3400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Unable To Secure Lbarrios

09:35:59 3400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Recovered Stolen Vehicle | Report Taken Lbarrios

09:44:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | No Report Lbarrios

10:12:46 300 Blk Tower Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:15:53 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

10:21:16 Borchert Loop Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios

10:28:59 3600 Blk Washburn Rd Luling, Terroristic Threats | No Report Lbarrios

11:11:56 2100 Blk Fm 713 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios

11:23:19 Fm 110 San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios

12:11:50 500 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Child Custody Dispute | No Report Lbarrios

12:29:00 100 Blk Mount Sinai Dale, Harassment | No Report Lbarrios

12:32:53 8100 Blk Hwy 142 , Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Ycano

13:11:17 300 Blk Woody Hollow Rd Luling, Reckless Driving | No Report Lbarrios

13:14:16 200 Blk Main St Maxwell, Smoke Investigation | Served Ycano Maxwell-Esd

13:24:57 71 Blk Third St Maxwell, Assault | No Report Ycano

13:49:49 5200 Blk Fm 20 East Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios

14:04:24 100 Blk Light Timber Rd Maxwell, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios

14:18:35 S Old Spanish Trl – Se Sector Kyle, Disturbance-Domestic | Closed Call Ycano

15:01:53 Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios

15:06:44 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios

15:58:48 Fm 2001 Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios

17:00:25 400 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Injured Animal | Closed Call Ycano

17:19:57 Woody Hollow Rd Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Ycano

18:13:05 900 Blk Rolling Ridge Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Ycano

18:30:35 Memorial Drive Lytton Springs, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Ycano

18:44:17 300 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Theft Prior | Closed Call Ycano

19:32:34 700 Blk Railroad St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano Maxwell-Esd

21:12:06 4600 Blk Seawillow Rd Rosanky, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano Mid-Co-Esd

22:14:01 6000 Blk Fm 3158 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Ycano

22:25:53 1200 Blk N Colorado St Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Ycano

Dec. 29

00:03:26 100 Blk Fifth St Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04:31:44 4200 Blk Fm 2001, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Asalvatierra

04:41:22 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Arrest Warrant Asalvatierra

05:47:32 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Arrest Made Asalvatierra

06:33:46 Fm 20 East, Injured Animal | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

07:34:43 900 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers

07:35:52 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed

Call Lhiles

07:38:05 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

09:38:05 12131 Blk Fm 1854 Buda, Ems Call | Made Secure Mrodgers Esd11

09:57:06 Fm 854 , Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:14:16 800 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Lhiles

11:26:20 13485 Blk Avis Rd Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers

11:35:02 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Stray Dog | Made Secure Lhiles

11:35:53 100 Blk Kristopher Dr Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Maxwell-Esd

11:39:42 200 Blk Porter Ln Dale, Stray Cat | Made Secure Mrodgers

11:49:29 Camino Real Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Mrodgers

12:57:09 2700 Blk Misty Ln Maxwell, Identity Theft | Report Taken Lhiles

13:12:02 100 Blk Stopped Horse Trl Buda, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11

13:56:04 200 Blk Acorn Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Made Secure Lhiles

14:40:32 Camino Real, Assist Motorist | Found Secure Lhiles

23-12-2103 12/29/2023 14:43:28 14:44:54 3100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

14:47:58 400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Made Secure Lhiles

15:00:51 State Park Rd Lockhart, Smoke Investigation | Found Secure Mrodgers Mid-Co-Esd

15:09:20 400 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers

15:24:13 6300 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Illegal Burn | Closed Call Lhiles

15:32:53 47 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Criminal Mischief | Report Taken Lhiles

15:38:21 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

16:09:39 3200 Blk Williamson Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Esd11

16:36:59 400 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Livestock at Large | Unable To Secure Lhiles

17:02:17 300 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Contact Made Mrodgers

17:22:12 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles

17:33:20 Fm 1322 Luling, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:41:26 Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

18:05:09 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector S Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:19:01 6200 Blk E Fm 20 Dale, Threats | Closed Call Mrodgers

18:32:00 Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles

18:43:22 300 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:04:47 15200 Blk Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas

19:05:01 Camino Real Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:07:02 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:08:28 2500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

19:15:30 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Rd – Sector Sw Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

19:23:52 2500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Kyle Caldwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

19:26:03 U300 Blk Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

19:36:24 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Road – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

19:42:44 Rocky Rd, Fireworks | Closed Call Avillegas

19:44:20 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:51:55 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:08:43 2500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed

Call Asalvatierra

21:04:05 Camino Real Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:06:14 200 Blk Mesa Dr – Sw Sector Bastrop, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

21:06:24 58 Blk Skyridge Dr Martindale, Traffic Stop | Arrest Made Asalvatierra

21:32:46 Camino Real Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:38:28 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

22:55:33 Hwy 183 Sb Luling, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

23:40:52 100 Blk Wagonwheel Rd Harwood, Gas Leak | Closed Call Avillegas

23:47:24 4100 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Damaged Property | Report Taken Avillegas

Dec. 30

00:19:03 3000 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

00:20:53 800 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

00:25:13 8200 Blk S Hwy 183 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

02:06:55 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

02:17:18 8200 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Esd11

02:27:45 Hwy 183 Sb Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118

03:07:39 White Oak St Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra

03:15:57 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

3:16:35 Hwy 183 County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed

Call Avillegas

05:50:51 Hwy 142, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

09:44:18 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles

12:12:48 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Pursuit | Closed Call Lhiles

13:13:47 100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Found Secure Lhiles

13:35:31 4600 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Made Secure Lhiles

15:17:35 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles

15:17:54 100 Blk Morning Mist Lockhart, Civil Matter | Contact Made Mrodgers

15:25:25 100 Blk Eileen’s Way Dale, Ems Call | Report Taken Mrodgers

16:54:49 Rollng Ridge Rd, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles

17:55:44 300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

17:59:25 300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed

Call Mrodgers

18:55:19 100 Blk Dustins Dr Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas

19:12:31 Camino Real County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:32:23 81 Blk S Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Fireworks | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:21:36 2800 Blk Fm 20 East Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:40:39 Ih-10 Wb Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:42:51 12943 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Martindale Esd

22:43:44 100 Blk Robinson Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:52:13 300 Blk Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

23:33:16 1500 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

Dec. 31

200:30:17 Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas

01:12:44 200 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Avillegas

01:31:33 600 Blk Morning Mist Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra

01:33:59 300 Blk Dawn Dr Lockhart, Assault | Report Taken Avillegas

01:47:42 2500 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

02:33:48 2500 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra

03:17:30 2500 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

04:45:03 1700 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Fire-Structure | Made Secure Asalvatierra

04:48:24 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – N Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed

Call Avillegas

04:48:32 1700 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

04:52:26 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed

Call Asalvatierra

06:29:55 1700 Blk Bridle Path Rd Luling, Ems Call | Made Secure Asalvatierra

07:01:56 200 Blk South Ln – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles

07:08:01 Thunderstorm Ave Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

08:29:07 1500 Blk Oak Grove Rd Luling, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles

09:58:34 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers

10:03:18 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed

Call Lhiles

10:34:41 7600 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles

11:31:35 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles

11:51:02 200 Blk Cottonwood Trl Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers

12:11:59 84 Blk Niederwald Dr Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Lhiles

12:30:15 200 Blk Still Meadow Dr Dale, Deadly Conduct | Closed Call Lhiles

13:25:41 4600 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Mrodgers

13:30:18 20035 Blk Camino Real Dale, Criminal Trespass | Found Secure Mrodgers

13:38:56 200 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11

14:16:19 76 Blk Branding Chase Ln Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Mrodgers

14:42:43 900 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles

14:54:01 Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Reckless Conduct | Closed Call Lhiles

14:58:20 100 Blk Rancho Linda Dr Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles

14:58:35 500 Blk Briarpatch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Esd11

15:42:31 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Ems Call | Made Secure Mrodgers Dale-Vfd

17:01:46 Martindale Rd Martindale, Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers

17:26:19 12763 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Theft Prior | Contact Made Lhiles

17:29:26 9200 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Lhiles

18:19:41 100 Blk San Pedro Rd Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles

18:31:09 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Sw Sector Dale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra

18:38:25 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles

19:00:18 2000 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Avillegas

19:06:07 Vinie Ln Lockhart, Fireworks | Closed Call Avillegas

19:18:41 400 Blk Vaquero Ln Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

19:25:22 2700 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:32:37 200 Blk Hazelnut Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Asalvatierra

19:35:02 Fm 1854 Dale, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another

Agency Asalvatierra

20:18:08 100 Blk Whitetail Ln Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unfounded Asalvatierra

20:32:19 Hwy 183 Nb, Vehicle In Roadway | Closed Call Avillegas

20:33:34 Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Mustang Ridge, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another

Agency Asalvatierra

20:35:38 400 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Fireworks | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:41:02 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:47:17 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra

20:58:39 Witter Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

221:04:26 Pettytown Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118 Mcmahan-Vfd

21:23:48 Fm 86 Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:39:00 5800 Blk Fm 2001 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas

21:39:07 5800 Blk Fm 2001 Lockhart, Suicidal Person | Unfounded Asalvatierra

21:47:42 Hwy 142, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

21:57:07 1900 Blk Fm 672, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:00:03 100 Blk Meadow Trail Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas

22:07:51 2900 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unfounded Asalvatierra

22:09:51 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed

Call Asalvatierra

22:10:41 Fm 1185, Tree Down | Closed Call Avillegas

22:27:14 Fm 1854, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Avillegas

22:44:25 Long Rd, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra

22:50:44 Fm 1322, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

23:00:42 4000 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Avillegas

23:10:48 Fm 713 Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas

23:34:11 800 Blk Martindale Rd Martindale, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra

23:50:02 Cozey Circle Luling, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas

23:50:22 85 Blk River Garden Trl Dale, Fireworks | Closed Call Asalvatierra