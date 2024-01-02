Caldwell County Sheriff’s blotter
The complete Caldwell County Sheriff’s Blotter at publishes weekly On the Post-Register’s website at www.post-register.com.
Dec. 25
00:07:39 Barth Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross
00:10:48 William Pettus Ct Maxwell, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross
00:14:43 5000 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross
00:18:28 St Johns Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Zsikes
00:24:13 500 Blk Arrowhead Cv Kyle, Disturbance | Closed Call Aross
00:37:24 2000 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross
00:39:06 Hazelnut Cove Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross
01:20:22 Packard Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Aross
01:20:28 600 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Esd11
01:49:49 Acorn Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Zsikes
02:16:44 200 Blk Rose Ln Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Aross
02:49:50 20081 Blk Camino Real County, Hit And Run | Closed Call Zsikes
03:11:08 200 Blk Cross Meadow Ct Kyle, Loud Music | Closed Call Zsikes
04:18:06 8500 Blk State Park Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Zsikes Mid-Co-Esd
06:19:10 4000 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Aross
07:00:32 84 Blk Alamo Dr Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles
07:25:03 300 Blk Sunset Trail Luling, Death Investigation | Made Secure Mrodgers
07:56:39 San Marcos Hwy Luling, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers
08:46:16 Fm 2984 Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles
09:02:53 20075 Blk Camino Real County, Assault | Closed Call Mrodgers
09:41:41 Hwy 183 Sb , Assist Motorist | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:17:00 Hanging Oak Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Lhiles
11:34:31 20075 Blk Camino Real County, Theft | Closed Call Mrodgers
12:07:30 1400 Blk Austin Rd – Sw Sector Luling, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Referred To Another Agency Lhiles
13:08:20 84 Blk Alamo Dr Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Contact Made Lhiles
14:37:47 29 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Reckless Conduct | Unable To Locate Lhiles
15:13:55 Sb Us Hwy 183, Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles
15:20:08 6900 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Delhi-Vfd
15:25:33 1000 Blk Old Lockhart Rd Lockhart, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles
16:00:13 San Marcos Hwy Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles
16:12:59 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
16:13:46 1400 Blk Wattsville Rd Luling, Livestock at Large | Unable To Secure Mrodgers
17:04:57 300 Blk Black Horse Trl Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Dale-Vfd
17:44:41 Fm 671 Fentress, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
18:35:59 Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles
18:37:08 1100 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Mrodgers
19:15:42 15 Blk Amy Ln Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Martindale Esd
20:01:18 1600 Blk Old Luling Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:42:00 400 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:51:23 400 Blk Old Conly Line Rd Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:54:53 600 Blk Church St Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:00:29 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed
Call Asalvatierra
21:01:47 Fm 1984 Maxwell, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra0118
21:08:10 San Marcos Hwy Prairie Lea, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
22:38:12 Taylorsville Rd Dale, Animal Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118
22:51:36 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118
22:53:46 San Marcos Hwy Fentress, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
Dec. 26
23:40:57 300 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
03:54:55 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
04:02:41 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118 Esd11
04:42:59 81 Blk William Evans St Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra
07:18:09 San Marcos Hwy, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles
07:26:16 4200 Blk Fm 1854, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers
07:43:14 East Fm 20 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Found Secure Lhiles
07:44:05 1200 Blk River Grove Road – Se Sector Fentress, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
10:30:23 San Marcos Hwy, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles
10:30:45 Hwy 183 Nb, Theft | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:24:44 2000 Blk Old Lytton Springs Rd Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:25:38 Thompson Rd Dale, Animal at Large | Closed Call Tadams
11:48:39 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Closed Call Tadams
12:15:41 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Contact Made Mrodgers
13:05:14 4100 Blk Pettytown Rd Dale, Verbal Disturbance | Found Secure Lhiles
13:43:44 300 Blk Nelle Ln Martindale, Fraud | Closed Call Lhiles
13:47:43 100 Blk Valerie Ln Dale, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers
3:50:31 500 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Stray Cat | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:44:49 Fm 110 San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney
15:06:11 25 Blk Fm 1979, Civil Process | Closed Call Mrodgers
15:29:52 2900 Blk East Fm 20 Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Lhiles
15:43:55 Sh 130 Lockhart, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers
15:45:02 6300 Blk Salt Flat Rd Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles
16:00:36 300 Blk Catfish Ln Luling, Civil Matter | Closed Call Lhiles
16:19:13 400 Blk Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Lhiles
16:20:00 Fm 1854 Dale, Vehicle In Roadway | Closed Call Mramirez
17:33:03 Washburn Rd Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Mrodgers
17:41:32 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Skenney
17:47:27 800 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Mrodgers
18:18:10 3900 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Esd11
18:21:34 1400 Blk Wattsville Rd Luling, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles
18:23:12 Hwy 183 S, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Mid-Co-Esd
19:24:37 6900 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Animal at Large | Closed Call Avillegas
19:38:54 Camino Real Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:16:06 400 Blk Crossroads Dr Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118
20:23:59 400 Blk Swine Lake Row Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:47:41 800 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas
0:47:59 800 Blk Skyline Rd Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:41:43 300 Blk Mountain Top Dr Dale, Follow Up Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra
22:51:42 Fm 1854 Mustang Ridge, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas
Dec. 27
01:17:12 10000 Blk Fm 86, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Avillegas
02:23:09 400 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
05:59:38 84 Blk Alamo Dr Lockhart, Disturbance | Closed Call Avillegas
07:58:41 6600 Blk Hwy 304 Rosanky, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios
09:12:01 1400 Blk Fox Lane, Recovered Stolen Property | Closed Call Ycano
09:50:13 400 Blk Fm 1966 Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios
10:02:09 1400 Blk Wattsville Rd Luling, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Ycano
10:07:40 100 Blk Country Ln Maxwell, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios
0:36:15 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
10:38:04 58 Blk Waller St Fentress, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano
12:14:14 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | No Report Lbarrios
12:17:49 7700 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lbarrios
12:17:51 5900 Blk Salt Flat Rd Luling, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Ycano
12:19:55 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | No Report Lbarrios
12:38:58 80 Blk Skyking Dr Martindale, Death-Hospice | No Report Ycano
12:47:30 300 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Theft | No Report Lbarrios
13:21:51 3100 Blk S Austin Ave Georgetown, Transport Subject | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:09:25 10551 Blk Fm 20 East Red Rock, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano
14:36:05 100 Blk Thomas Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:47:15 Cherryville Pky Lockhart, Animal at Large | Closed Call Ycano
14:53:02 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lbarrios
15:45:21 500 Blk Hidden Oak Rd Dale, Animal at Large | No Report Ycano
16:20:51 1700 Blk S Colorado St Lockhart, Warrant Service | No Report Lbarrios
17:26:30 400 Blk Sh 130 Sb Mustang Ridge, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lbarrios
17:29:10 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Sw Sector
Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed
Call Ycano
17:45:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Livestock Retrieval | Closed Call Lbarrios
18:52:13 State Park Rd Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Zsikes
18:56:04 300 Blk Skyview Dr Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
18:57:24 2800 Blk Fm 671 , Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Zsikes
20:31:51 100 Blk Greenhouse Rd Martindale, Telephone Harassment | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:44:04 97 Blk Oak St Maxwell, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra
Dec. 28
03:04:11 400 Blk Sh 130 Sb, Abandoned Vehicle | Closed Call Zsikes
06:39:52 Us Hwy 183, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Zsikes
07:22:42 300 Blk Cross Meadow Ct Kyle, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios Esd11
09:00:58 3400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Unable To Secure Lbarrios
09:35:59 3400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Recovered Stolen Vehicle | Report Taken Lbarrios
09:44:49 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | No Report Lbarrios
10:12:46 300 Blk Tower Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
10:15:53 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
10:21:16 Borchert Loop Lockhart, Follow Up Investigation | No Report Lbarrios
10:28:59 3600 Blk Washburn Rd Luling, Terroristic Threats | No Report Lbarrios
11:11:56 2100 Blk Fm 713 Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Lbarrios
11:23:19 Fm 110 San Marcos, Traffic Stop | Citation Issued Lbarrios
12:11:50 500 Blk Highland Ranch Way Dale, Child Custody Dispute | No Report Lbarrios
12:29:00 100 Blk Mount Sinai Dale, Harassment | No Report Lbarrios
12:32:53 8100 Blk Hwy 142 , Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Ycano
13:11:17 300 Blk Woody Hollow Rd Luling, Reckless Driving | No Report Lbarrios
13:14:16 200 Blk Main St Maxwell, Smoke Investigation | Served Ycano Maxwell-Esd
13:24:57 71 Blk Third St Maxwell, Assault | No Report Ycano
13:49:49 5200 Blk Fm 20 East Lockhart, Civil Process | Closed Call Lbarrios
14:04:24 100 Blk Light Timber Rd Maxwell, Civil Process | No Report Lbarrios
14:18:35 S Old Spanish Trl – Se Sector Kyle, Disturbance-Domestic | Closed Call Ycano
15:01:53 Camino Real County, Traffic Stop | Citation Lbarrios
15:06:44 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another Agency Lbarrios
15:58:48 Fm 2001 Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Lbarrios
17:00:25 400 Blk Nw River Rd Martindale, Injured Animal | Closed Call Ycano
17:19:57 Woody Hollow Rd Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Ycano
18:13:05 900 Blk Rolling Ridge Rd Lockhart, Alarm Residence | Closed Call Ycano
18:30:35 Memorial Drive Lytton Springs, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Ycano
18:44:17 300 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Theft Prior | Closed Call Ycano
19:32:34 700 Blk Railroad St Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano Maxwell-Esd
21:12:06 4600 Blk Seawillow Rd Rosanky, Ems Call | Closed Call Ycano Mid-Co-Esd
22:14:01 6000 Blk Fm 3158 Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Ycano
22:25:53 1200 Blk N Colorado St Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Ycano
Dec. 29
00:03:26 100 Blk Fifth St Maxwell, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra
04:31:44 4200 Blk Fm 2001, Motor Vehicle Crash | Report Taken Asalvatierra
04:41:22 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Arrest Warrant Asalvatierra
05:47:32 1200 Blk Reed Dr Lockhart, Warrant Service | Arrest Made Asalvatierra
06:33:46 Fm 20 East, Injured Animal | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
07:34:43 900 Blk County Line Rd Dale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Mrodgers
07:35:52 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed
Call Lhiles
07:38:05 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
09:38:05 12131 Blk Fm 1854 Buda, Ems Call | Made Secure Mrodgers Esd11
09:57:06 Fm 854 , Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:14:16 800 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Criminal Mischief | Closed Call Lhiles
11:26:20 13485 Blk Avis Rd Dale, Stolen Vehicle | Closed Call Mrodgers
11:35:02 4800 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Stray Dog | Made Secure Lhiles
11:35:53 100 Blk Kristopher Dr Maxwell, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Maxwell-Esd
11:39:42 200 Blk Porter Ln Dale, Stray Cat | Made Secure Mrodgers
11:49:29 Camino Real Kyle, Motor Vehicle Crash | Made Secure Mrodgers
12:57:09 2700 Blk Misty Ln Maxwell, Identity Theft | Report Taken Lhiles
13:12:02 100 Blk Stopped Horse Trl Buda, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11
13:56:04 200 Blk Acorn Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Made Secure Lhiles
14:40:32 Camino Real, Assist Motorist | Found Secure Lhiles
23-12-2103 12/29/2023 14:43:28 14:44:54 3100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
14:47:58 400 Blk Lytton Ln Dale, Stray Dog | Made Secure Lhiles
15:00:51 State Park Rd Lockhart, Smoke Investigation | Found Secure Mrodgers Mid-Co-Esd
15:09:20 400 Blk Mustang Meadow Run Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Mrodgers
15:24:13 6300 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Illegal Burn | Closed Call Lhiles
15:32:53 47 Blk Pinto Pony Path Dale, Criminal Mischief | Report Taken Lhiles
15:38:21 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
16:09:39 3200 Blk Williamson Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Esd11
16:36:59 400 Blk Maverick Dr Dale, Livestock at Large | Unable To Secure Lhiles
17:02:17 300 Blk Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Civil Matter | Contact Made Mrodgers
17:22:12 55 Blk Acorn Rd – N Sector Lockhart, Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles
17:33:20 Fm 1322 Luling, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Mrodgers
17:41:26 Old Mcmahan Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Mrodgers
18:05:09 0800 Blk San Marcos Hwy – Sector S Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
18:19:01 6200 Blk E Fm 20 Dale, Threats | Closed Call Mrodgers
18:32:00 Reata Ranch Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles
18:43:22 300 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra
19:04:47 15200 Blk Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Avillegas
19:05:01 Camino Real Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
19:07:02 2000 Blk Williamson Rd – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
19:08:28 2500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
19:15:30 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Rd – Sector Sw Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
19:23:52 2500 Blk Camino Real – N Sector Kyle Caldwell, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
19:26:03 U300 Blk Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Mustang Ridge, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
19:36:24 1500 Blk Old Lockhart Road – Sw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
19:42:44 Rocky Rd, Fireworks | Closed Call Avillegas
19:44:20 Camino Real County, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra
19:51:55 Schuelke Rd Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:08:43 2500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Kyle, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed
Call Asalvatierra
21:04:05 Camino Real Buda, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:06:14 200 Blk Mesa Dr – Sw Sector Bastrop, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
21:06:24 58 Blk Skyridge Dr Martindale, Traffic Stop | Arrest Made Asalvatierra
21:32:46 Camino Real Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:38:28 Fm 672 Dale, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
22:55:33 Hwy 183 Sb Luling, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra
23:40:52 100 Blk Wagonwheel Rd Harwood, Gas Leak | Closed Call Avillegas
23:47:24 4100 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Damaged Property | Report Taken Avillegas
Dec. 30
00:19:03 3000 Blk Dry Creek Rd Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra
00:20:53 800 Blk Tierra Verde Run Dale, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas
00:25:13 8200 Blk S Hwy 183 Lockhart, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra
02:06:55 San Marcos Hwy, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra
02:17:18 8200 Blk Hwy 183 N Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra Esd11
02:27:45 Hwy 183 Sb Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118
03:07:39 White Oak St Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra
03:15:57 Hwy 183 Sb Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
3:16:35 Hwy 183 County, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed
Call Avillegas
05:50:51 Hwy 142, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra
09:44:18 San Marcos Hwy Lockhart, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Lhiles
12:12:48 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Pursuit | Closed Call Lhiles
13:13:47 100 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Livestock at Large | Found Secure Lhiles
13:35:31 4600 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Livestock at Large | Made Secure Lhiles
15:17:35 Nb Sh 130 Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Lhiles
15:17:54 100 Blk Morning Mist Lockhart, Civil Matter | Contact Made Mrodgers
15:25:25 100 Blk Eileen’s Way Dale, Ems Call | Report Taken Mrodgers
16:54:49 Rollng Ridge Rd, Livestock at Large | Closed Call Lhiles
17:55:44 300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Verbal Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles
17:59:25 300 Blk Westwood Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed
Call Mrodgers
18:55:19 100 Blk Dustins Dr Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Avillegas
19:12:31 Camino Real County, Debris In Roadway | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:32:23 81 Blk S Old Spanish Trl Kyle, Fireworks | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:21:36 2800 Blk Fm 20 East Lockhart, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:40:39 Ih-10 Wb Luling, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:42:51 12943 Blk Hwy 142 Martindale, Ems Call | Closed Call Avillegas Martindale Esd
22:43:44 100 Blk Robinson Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
22:52:13 300 Blk Saddlebred Dr Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas
23:33:16 1500 Blk Homannville Trl Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra
Dec. 31
200:30:17 Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Avillegas
01:12:44 200 Blk Arabian Stallion Run Dale, Loud Music | Unable To Locate Avillegas
01:31:33 600 Blk Morning Mist Lockhart, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra
01:33:59 300 Blk Dawn Dr Lockhart, Assault | Report Taken Avillegas
01:47:42 2500 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
02:33:48 2500 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Asalvatierra
03:17:30 2500 Blk Borchert Loop Lockhart, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas
04:45:03 1700 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Fire-Structure | Made Secure Asalvatierra
04:48:24 1400 Blk Fm 1854 – N Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed
Call Avillegas
04:48:32 1700 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
04:52:26 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Nw Sector Dale, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed
Call Asalvatierra
06:29:55 1700 Blk Bridle Path Rd Luling, Ems Call | Made Secure Asalvatierra
07:01:56 200 Blk South Ln – Nw Sector Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Lhiles
07:08:01 Thunderstorm Ave Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
08:29:07 1500 Blk Oak Grove Rd Luling, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Lhiles
09:58:34 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Mrodgers
10:03:18 500 Blk Briar Patch Rd Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed
Call Lhiles
10:34:41 7600 Blk Fm 713 Dale, Complaint | Closed Call Lhiles
11:31:35 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Disturbance | Closed Call Lhiles
11:51:02 200 Blk Cottonwood Trl Kyle, Civil Matter | Closed Call Mrodgers
12:11:59 84 Blk Niederwald Dr Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Lhiles
12:30:15 200 Blk Still Meadow Dr Dale, Deadly Conduct | Closed Call Lhiles
13:25:41 4600 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Mrodgers
13:30:18 20035 Blk Camino Real Dale, Criminal Trespass | Found Secure Mrodgers
13:38:56 200 Blk Quail Ridge Dr Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles Esd11
14:16:19 76 Blk Branding Chase Ln Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Mrodgers
14:42:43 900 Blk Old Colony Line Rd Dale, Ems Call | Closed Call Lhiles
14:54:01 Cattlemens Row Lockhart, Reckless Conduct | Closed Call Lhiles
14:58:20 100 Blk Rancho Linda Dr Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles
14:58:35 500 Blk Briarpatch Rd Lockhart, Ems Call | Closed Call Mrodgers Esd11
15:42:31 700 Blk St Johns Rd Dale, Ems Call | Made Secure Mrodgers Dale-Vfd
17:01:46 Martindale Rd Martindale, Complaint | Closed Call Mrodgers
17:26:19 12763 Blk Fm 1854 Lockhart, Theft Prior | Contact Made Lhiles
17:29:26 9200 Blk Taylorsville Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unable To Locate Lhiles
18:19:41 100 Blk San Pedro Rd Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Lhiles
18:31:09 7600 Blk E Fm 20 – Sw Sector Dale, Smoke Investigation | Closed Call Asalvatierra
18:38:25 San Marcos Hwy Martindale, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Lhiles
19:00:18 2000 Blk Tumbleweed Trl Dale, Stray Dog | Closed Call Avillegas
19:06:07 Vinie Ln Lockhart, Fireworks | Closed Call Avillegas
19:18:41 400 Blk Vaquero Ln Kyle, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas
19:25:22 2700 Blk Dale Ln Dale, Loud Music | Closed Call Asalvatierra
19:32:37 200 Blk Hazelnut Dr Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Asalvatierra
19:35:02 Fm 1854 Dale, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another
Agency Asalvatierra
20:18:08 100 Blk Whitetail Ln Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unfounded Asalvatierra
20:32:19 Hwy 183 Nb, Vehicle In Roadway | Closed Call Avillegas
20:33:34 Sector Se – Tmobile Usa Mustang Ridge, Reckless Driving | Referred To Another
Agency Asalvatierra
20:35:38 400 Blk Spring River Dr Martindale, Fireworks | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:41:02 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Motor Vehicle Crash | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:47:17 Hwy 183 Nb Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Asalvatierra
20:58:39 Witter Rd Lockhart, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas
221:04:26 Pettytown Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Asalvatierra0118 Mcmahan-Vfd
21:23:48 Fm 86 Luling, Welfare Concern | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:39:00 5800 Blk Fm 2001 Lockhart, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed Call Avillegas
21:39:07 5800 Blk Fm 2001 Lockhart, Suicidal Person | Unfounded Asalvatierra
21:47:42 Hwy 142, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra
21:57:07 1900 Blk Fm 672, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Asalvatierra
22:00:03 100 Blk Meadow Trail Rd Dale, Discharge Firearms | Closed Call Avillegas
22:07:51 2900 Blk Fm 1854 Dale, Discharge Firearms | Unfounded Asalvatierra
22:09:51 7500 Blk Camino Real – Se Sector Buda, Multiple Callers For Active Call | Closed
Call Asalvatierra
22:10:41 Fm 1185, Tree Down | Closed Call Avillegas
22:27:14 Fm 1854, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Avillegas
22:44:25 Long Rd, Assist Motorist | Closed Call Asalvatierra
22:50:44 Fm 1322, Livestock at Large | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
23:00:42 4000 Blk Barth Rd Lockhart, Fire-Grass/Brush | Closed Call Avillegas
23:10:48 Fm 713 Dale, Reckless Driving | Closed Call Avillegas
23:34:11 800 Blk Martindale Rd Martindale, Reckless Driving | Unable To Locate Asalvatierra
23:50:02 Cozey Circle Luling, Suspicious Activity | Closed Call Avillegas
23:50:22 85 Blk River Garden Trl Dale, Fireworks | Closed Call Asalvatierra