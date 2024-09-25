Man found deceased by sheriff’s department in Dale Share:







Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a residence in the 400 block of Mustang Meadow Run in Dale regarding a welfare concern. Upon arrival Patrol Deputies located an adult male, who was found to be deceased.

The investigation is on-going and it appears an isolated incident with no further threat to the public. This is an active criminal investigation and anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6777.