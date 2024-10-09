ACC considering purchase of Ford building Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Austin Community College gave a presentation to the Lockhart City Council at last week’s meeting regarding the Nov. 5 ballot initiative for ACC to annex the Lockhart ISD territory.

Representatives of ACC at the meeting included Chancellor Russell Lowery-Hart and Vice Chancellor Chris Cervini.

ACC also had representatives give a presentation Tuesday morning to Caldwell County Commissioners Court.

Among the items presented to the city was a three-phase service plan.

Phase 1 would be a collaboration with LISD on an Early College High School, including evening/weekend career and technical workforce programs on LISD property.

Phase 2 would be a 15,000-20,000-square foot workforce and general education space in close proximity to Lockhart High School.

Phase 3 would be a development of a permanent facility to meet emerging and projected regional demand.

“We think the appropriate immediate plan would be to purchase the old Ford building (on San Antonio Street),” Lowery-Hart said, noting that a discussion at the trustee meeting on Oct. 14 and a positive outcome at the Nov. 5 election for ACC Lockhart could make that possible. “This could be the permanent home for ACC Lockhart. It has incredible proximity but also a space that represents the history of this community.”

The former Ford building would provide classrooms, an area for GED, ESL, advanced manufacturing, and space for ACC to grow over the next decade according to Cervini.

“It’s in the heart of downtown, so people could maybe go take a class, then take a break for dinner.

Cirvini said ACC would work “very closely with the economic development arms of the communities as well as the companies coming in that have specific training needs.”

“It’s never too late to hit the reset button,” Cirvini said in regards t potential students. “Students range in age, maybe up to 55.”

In other business:

* City Manager Steve Lewis provided an update on the Sept. 11 vandalism at the Maple Street soccer complex, where significant damage was caused via vandalism to bathrooms, destroying two sinks and a urinal.

Lewis said the Parks Department had replaced the fixtures and new doors have been ordered for more security. He also said a suspect had been identified through surveillance video provided by LISD, but the case was still under investigation.

Lewis also noted that under Texas Law, parents and/or guardians may be responsible for restitution of damaged property.

* Mayor White recognized the Lockhart Animal Foundation and the money raised from its Fur Ball held earlier this year where it managed to purchase supplies (see related article Page 1).

“This is a very dedicated group of citizens here who have spent many volunteer hours at the Animal Shelter,” White said. “They have spent countless hours in fundraising.”

White read a Certificate of Appreciation recognizing the Lockhart Animal Foundation.

* The new ladder truck for the Lockhart Fire Department is expected to be in service after being delivered from Pennsylvania at the latest by January 2025. The truck will provide firefighters access to second stories and higher and will be housed at Fire Station No. 2.

* A Public Hearing and possible action regarding the Lockhart Looking

Forward Comprehensive Plan will be at the Tuesday, Oct. 15 meeting of the Lockhart City Council.

* Mayor White presented a proclamation to Rachel Sotelo of Texas Workforce Commission and Holly Malish of the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation recognizing October as Manufacturing Month.

* Coffee with a Cop event will be Oct. 22 from 8:30 a.m.-10 am at the Randolf Brooks Federal Credit Union in Lockhart.

Mayor White noted the National Night Out was well-attended at seven different neighborhood events in Lockhart.

* The annual Texas Monthly Barbecue Fest will return to Lockhart for the third consecutive year, Nov. 2-3. The Saturday event will not be ticketed, and all barbecue establishments on hand will be selling plates.

Also, the Lockhart Farmers Market will be in a dedicated area by First Lockhart National Bank. A representative said Texas Monthly would be expanding the vendors’ zone, will continue to have a stage in on the south side of the the courthouse with 5 bands performing. There will also be an eating contest fundraiser sponsored by 78644 podcast.

As for the Sunday ticketed event at Lockhart City Park, the Texas Monthly representative said the entrance would be “much smoother this year.”

There will not be a drone show this year.

Councilmember John Castillo noted this was the 25th year of Lockhart being officially named the Barbecue Capita of Texas. White suggested making space for a big banner noting as much on the square.

* The Fall Bulk Item Pickup Day will be Saturday, Oct. 12 starting at 7 a.m. Republic Services, the city’s contractor for solid waste removal, will collect accepted bulk items placed at the curb. Items can be placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. This event is free and open to Lockhart residents only.

Bulk pickup does not include apartment complexes and commercial businesses.

Accepted items:

* Appliances that do not contain Freon® (please provide 2 feet of side clearance)

* Carpeting (cut and rolled less than 4’ x 4’ x 40 lbs.)

* Furniture

* Scrap metal (less than 4’ long)

* Wooden fencing material/treated wood (bundled less than 4’ x 4’ x 40 lbs. and free of all nails, screws, concrete and metal)

* Mattresses

Excluded items:

* Appliances that contain Freon (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioner units)

* Televisions and computers

* Automotive products/fluids

* Hazardous chemicals

* Demolition/construction debris or metal fencing

* Tires

* Batteries, ammunition or explosives

* Concrete, rocks, dirt and sand, masonry

* Railroad tie lumber

* Pianos, hot tubs, motorcycles, vehicle parts or items larger than a normal-sized appliance

* Tree limbs and brush

Excluded items and items placed at the curb after 7 a.m. will be the resident’s responsibility to discard. When placing items, please do not block the sidewalk. If you have any questions or encounter any pickup issues, please contact the Republic Services Customer Resource Center at 512-243-2833, or customerexperience@RepublicServices.com.

Appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioner units or other appliances that contain Freon cannot be accepted. However, if the unit is Freon-free and tagged by a certified or licensed technician, it will be picked up.

Appliance Collector offers Freon appliance recycling services by calling 512-650-0528.