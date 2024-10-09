Caldwell County hit by Monday fires Share:







Caldwell County

While there were no injuries reported from a pair of fires Monday in Caldwell County, there was a mobile home destroyed, other structures, several burned acreage, as well as and two fire trucks having mechanical failures.

The first incident took place at Bee Creek Road and FM 20 East. There were two significant structure fires reported. As of Tuesday morning, about 55 percent of the fire had been contained, and about 10 acres had been burned.

The second fire occurred while the first fire was taking place about 2 1/2 miles away at Walnut Creek Lane in Dale. A double-wide mobile home was a total loss in that fire.

Responding units included: Dale Volunteer Fire Department, Mid County Volunteer Fire Department, Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department, McMahan Volunteer Fire Department, Delhi Volunteer Fire Department, Luling Fire Department, Bastrop County Fire Department, Travis County Fire Department, Texas Forest Service (including two bulldozers and a Blackhawk Helicopter), Starflight Helicopter, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Lockhart EMS, Red Cross, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Caldwell County Emergency Management.