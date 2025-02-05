ACC expands access in Lockhart, first classes to be offered in February Share:







About three months after voters elected to join the Austin Community College District (ACC), the college will begin offering classes in Lockhart. Evening and weekend classes start Monday, Feb. 17, at Lockhart High School. Registration is now open.

“We made a promise to the Lockhart community that they would see the local presence of ACC immediately. ACC is committed to keeping our promises,” ACC Chancellor Dr. Russell

Lowery-Hart said. “Our goal is to be a lifelong partner in this community. We’re going to continue working with Lockhart to connect deeper, build partnerships, and create opportunities that can change lives for generations to come. This is just the beginning.”

The College will begin with four 12-week general education classes in:

* English Composition I (ENGL 1301)

* Introduction to Psychology (PSYC 2301)

* Texas State and Local Government (GOVT 2306)

* Effective Learning Strategies (EDUC 1300)

Additional academic and Continuing Education programs are in development for Lockhart. In December, ACC purchased the Ford Building — a 20,000-square-foot former auto dealership — to serve as a future permanent ACC campus in Lockhart. Renovation planning is underway to transform the space into a hub for classroom instruction and hands-on learning.

ACC will work with local businesses and industries to build programs for the space that can support the region’s workforce through training, internships, and job placement opportunities.

Dual credit courses also will continue to be offered for Lockhart ISD students.

All Lockhart ISD residents can access the full suite of in-district benefits and don’t have to pay an out-of-district fee. This includes ACC’s Free Tuition pilot program without the out-of-district fee. The College also offers all students free comprehensive academic support services like free tutoring, career counseling, and specialized programs.