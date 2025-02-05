Lions roll in opener vs. Smithville
By Anthony Collins
Weston Phillips stepped on the mound first for the Lockhart Lions to start the season. The righty allowed one hit and no runs over two innings, striking out two and walking one as the Lions roared to a 10-0 victory over visiting Smithville.
Waylon Phillips, Avery Ybarra, and Jason Chavez each came in relief for Lockhart and shut down the Tigers.
A single by Santiago Guerra extended the Lions’ lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Lockhart scored six runs in the fifth inning. An error scored one run, Ybarra singled, scoring one run, Chavez drew a walk, scoring one run, Guerra singled, scoring one run, and Ethan Mendez was struck by a pitch, driving in a run.
Lockhart tallied nine hits in the game. Lead-off hitter Guerra led the Lions, going 3-for-3. Ybarra collected two hits for the Lockhart Lions in two at-bats. Weston Phillips led the Lions with two walks. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, collecting six walks for the game.
* * *
Lockhart Baseball
Roster
Gage Deutsch (Sr.)
Santiago Guerra (Sr.)
Ethan Mendez (Sr.)
Weston Phillips (Sr.)
Noah Sanchez (Sr.)
Jesse Flores (Jr.)
Waylon Phillips (Jr.)
Xavier Schuelke (Jr.)
Parker Conner (Jr.)
Jackson Isley (Jr.)
Jeremiah James (Jr.)
Jason Chavez (Soph.)
Cole Hornberger (Soph.)
Avery Ybarra (Soph.)
* * *
Remaining schedule
February
3 -HOME vs.
Smithville, 6:30 p.m.
15 -at New Braunfels
(2), 11 a.m.
17-at Temple, 7 p.m.
20-HOME vs.
St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.
20-HOME
vs. Manor, 7 p.m.
22-HOME
vs. Crockett, 4:30 p.m.
22-HOME
vs. Del Valle, 7 p.m.
24-at Lee, 7 p.m.
27-HOME
vs. Harlingen, 1:30 p.m.
27-HOME
vs. Anderson, 5 p.m.
28-HOME
vs. Stevens, 9 a.m.
28-HOME
vs. Corpus Christi
Moody, 4:30 p.m.
March
1-HOME vs. TBA
4-at Jarrell, 7 p.m.
7-HOME
vs. Navarro, 5 p.m.
7-HOME
vs. Kennedy, 7 p.m.
11-*HOME
vs. Lehman, 7 p.m.
14-*at Lehman,
7 p.m.
18-*at Glenn, 1 p.m.
19-*HOME vs.
Glenn, 1 p.m.
25-*HOME
vs. Liberty Hill, 7 p.m.
28-*at Liberty Hill,
7 p.m.
April
1-*at Hays, 7 p.m.
4-at Hays, 7 p.m.
8-HOME
vs. Cedar Park, 7 p.m.
11- *at Cedar Park,
7 p.m.
15-*at Leander,
7 p.m.
17- *HOME
vs. Leander, 7 p.m.
22- *HOME
vs. Rouse, 7 p.m.
25 – *at Rouse, 7 p.m.
* — District Games