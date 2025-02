Local entertainment calendar Share:







Wednesday, Feb 5

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Your Watershed, 10 a.m.

Old Pal

HalleyAnna Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Pride of Caldwell County presents A Valentine’s Masquerade, 8-11:55 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Creatures of the Night Hike, 6:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Doug Strahan, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The Blue Pearl

The Saloonatics, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Screening of “Runaway Radio” documentary, 7 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Golf for Beginners 2, 8:30 a.m.

Iron Riders Biking Workshop, 1:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Dustin Welch, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Marc Fort DJs Bitter Sipper, 6-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Mysterious Mushroom Hike, 10 a.m.

The Blue Pearl

Song Maker Series, 3-6 p.m.

The Case Room

Piano jazz by Emily Gimble and friends, 6-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Lockhart State Park

Preschool in the Park: Weather, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.