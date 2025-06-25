Post Register

July 4th Celebrations

Local News
Above: Fireworks from 2024 celebration at Lockhart City Park. Photo by Anthony Collins

Lockhart Independence Celebration

Thursday, July 3, 5-10:00 PM, Lockhart City Park

Highlights: Free Entry, Skydivers, Vendors, 

Fireworks Show

McMahan Celebration

Friday, June 28, at 6:30 PM at Whizzerville Hall, 

McMahan

Highlights: Food & Fireworks After Dark, Live 

Music by Mandy Rowden

Martindale Independence Day Parade

Thursday, July 4, 10 AM, Downtown Martindale

Highlights: Patriotic Parade through Downtown

Dale Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 6:30 PM, Dale Community Center, 

47 Civic Dr, Dale, TX

Schedule: 7:00 PM: Parade Line-up (Dale VFD), 

7:30 PM: Parade Begins, Food Vendors, Free Treats: 

Snow Cones, Popcorn, Cotton Candy, Fireworks After 

Dark

Luling City Market 4th of July Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 2025, 11AM – 8PM, Luling 

City Market

Highlights: Local Food and Drinks, 

Festive Market Atmosphere

