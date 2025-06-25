July 4th Celebrations
Above: Fireworks from 2024 celebration at Lockhart City Park. Photo by Anthony Collins
Lockhart Independence Celebration
Thursday, July 3, 5-10:00 PM, Lockhart City Park
Highlights: Free Entry, Skydivers, Vendors,
Fireworks Show
McMahan Celebration
Friday, June 28, at 6:30 PM at Whizzerville Hall,
McMahan
Highlights: Food & Fireworks After Dark, Live
Music by Mandy Rowden
Martindale Independence Day Parade
Thursday, July 4, 10 AM, Downtown Martindale
Highlights: Patriotic Parade through Downtown
Dale Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 4, 6:30 PM, Dale Community Center,
47 Civic Dr, Dale, TX
Schedule: 7:00 PM: Parade Line-up (Dale VFD),
7:30 PM: Parade Begins, Food Vendors, Free Treats:
Snow Cones, Popcorn, Cotton Candy, Fireworks After
Dark
Luling City Market 4th of July Celebration
Thursday, July 4, 2025, 11AM – 8PM, Luling
City Market
Highlights: Local Food and Drinks,
Festive Market Atmosphere