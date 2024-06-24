ACC hosts public hearing for annexation of LISD territory Share:







ACC

The Austin Community College District (ACC) Board of Trustees will host a public hearing on ACC’s potential annexation of Lockhart Independent School District (LISD) territory. The board unanimously certified a petition from residents of the territory during its regular May meeting.

The meeting will be Tuesday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center at 906 Center Street in Lockhart.

The hearing will be livestreamed on the college’s website and will be rebroadcast on ACCTV.

“Austin Community College District thanks the residents of the Lockhart ISD territory for their interest in joining our district. Annexation is a big decision for a community and local residents will have the final say on whether the Lockhart ISD territory enters the ACC District,” said Dr. Chris Cervini, ACC vice chancellor of Community and Public Affairs. “The college strongly urges residents to take advantage of the upcoming public hearing to learn about the annexation proposal and its potential impact and values the input and feedback of all stakeholders.”

ACC officials will be on hand for the community to ask questions and learn more about the benefits and costs of joining the district. While the college does not advocate for or against any such initiative, the law does allow the college to answer questions and provide facts.

The college proposed a service plan for Lockhart ISD designed to grow with the community and meet changing workforce needs. This plan includes providing expanded career and technical training, working with the school district in support of its early college high school, occupying a short-term workforce and general-education space located in close proximity to Lockhart High School, and ultimately developing a permanent ACC presence in the community after deep consultation with the community on their future economic and educational needs.

In return for paying property taxes, ACC District residents have access to much lower tuition and fees as well as the full suite of the college’s student support services.

In August, the ACC Board of Trustees will vote to add the annexation question to the November general election ballot, giving Lockhart ISD voters the opportunity to decide on annexation in the November election. If approved, residents living within the Lockhart ISD territory will receive in-district benefits immediately.

For more information and to see the full-service plan and tax information, visit austincc.edu/lockhart.