Martindale Community Library Summer Reading Program

Martindale Community Library

The Martindale Community Library’s summer reading program, All Together Now, is about to begin and you know what that means — it’s time to read, read, read!

The more you read, the more prizes you’ll win!

Our summer reading kickoff will feature Tiny Tails to You, Austin’s Traveling Petting Zoo. They will be bringing five cuddly little critters for everyone to meet.

The program will kickoff Saturday, June 3, from 10-11:30 a.m. at 413 Main Street in Martindale.

Come see these adorable little animals and register for our exciting summer reading program!

If you have any questions, please contact us at the library at (512) 357-4492.