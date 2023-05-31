First Friday packed with entertainment Share:







First Friday this month will have a bevy of events from art events, a Vaudeville variety show, several musical acts, and a comedian providing laughs.

The Lockhart Post-Gallery will have the opening of Heck Yeah by artist Beast Syndicate from 6-8 p.m.

Commerce Gallery will have an open house from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and a Meet the Artists event from 5-8 p.m.

Also, Spellerberg Projects will have Laurel Cole’s art installation on Friday from 6-9 p.m., and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Riogoddess Botanica will be offering donation-based Tarot readings outside of Lone Star Workshop from 6-8 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Burks family.

Comedian Keith Terry, as part of his “Everybody Loves Love” Tour, will be at Commerce Hall beginning at 8 p.m.

Among the musical acts Friday around town will be Jacob Furr at the Bring Your Own Pipe Night at Best Little Wine & Books from 6-9 p.m., the Season Ammons Trio at The PEARL from 8-10 p.m., Roy Heinrich at Old Pal from 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Other events Friday include Gaslight-Baker Theatre’s Vaudeville Varity Show beginning at 8 p.m. (the show will be June 1-4).

First Friday is a Lockhart Downtown Business Association monthly event.