ACC Opens Lockhart Training Center to meet growing workforce 

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Community College District (ACC) hosts an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating its newest education and career training center in Downtown Lockhart. The event comes just a little over one year after Lockhart ISD voters approved annexation into the ACC District.

The Lockhart Center Ribbon Cutting and Open House will be held on Thursday, January 29 at 3 p.m. at 303 W. San Antonio Street, Lockhart, TX.

ACC will offer classes inside the historic Ford Building, a 20,000-square-foot former auto dealership that will serve as the College’s base of operations in Lockhart. The space will open in January 2026 and serve as a hub for classroom instruction and hands-on workforce training. Programs launching at the site will focus on high-demand trade, including plumbing, HVAC, and other career pathways tied directly to regional workforce needs.

The open house will welcome local leaders, school officials, students, families, and community members to tour the facility, explore unique learning spaces, and learn more about the programs and services coming to Lockhart in 2026. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will formally mark the opening of ACC’s first permanent location in the city.

Lockhart ISD Annexation

Since annexation, more than 600 Lockhart ISD-area students have enrolled at ACC. The growth spans high school students, recent graduates, and adult learners—demonstrating strong local demand for affordable, nearby education options and in-demand career training.

ACC began offering classes in Lockhart in spring 2025, holding courses at Lockhart High School. Enrollment quickly exceeded expectations, with more than one-third of the Lockhart-area students enrolled in fall 2025 attending ACC for the first time. Today, more than a quarter of these students are participating in ACC’s Free Tuition Pilot Program, and one-third are enrolled through Dual Credit or Early College High School.

Spring registration is now open, and Lockhart residents are encouraged to explore available courses as ACC continues to add options to meet growing demand. Classes are open to everyone, with free tuition available to eligible high school graduates.

For more information and to RSVP, visit austincc.edu/lockhartopenhouse.

