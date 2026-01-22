PRIDE High School celebrates 2026 graduates Share:







Screenshot

Above, On January 15, Lockhart ISD celebrated the accomplishments and hard work of 73 of their Class of 2026 Pride students at the Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center. This class was the largest class that has graduated from the Pride school since conception. This ceremony was a heartfelt tribute to perseverance, growth, and achievement. Congratulations to all graduates on reaching this well-earned milestone through hard work, determination, and resilience. Your journey is inspiring, and your future is filled with opportunity. As the graduate speakers so perfectly shared, this is only the beginning.

Photo courtesy of LISD.