Miller chosen as LISD Director of School Safety and Communications

LISD

Lockhart Independent School District announced on Wednesday the selection of Adam Miller as the new Director of School Safety and Communications.

Miller has served as the principal at Navarro Elementary School since 2021. Prior to joining Navarro, Miller served as the assistant principal at Lockhart Junior High, assistant principal at Alma Brewer Strawn Elementary School, an instructional coach at Creedmoor Elementary School in Del Valle ISD, and held positions at Menchaca Elementary School and Clayton Elementary School in Austin ISD including 4th-grade teacher and special education teacher.

During his time at Clayton Elementary, he was selected as the Campus Teacher of the Year in 2013 and was chosen as special education team leader. He was also recognized as a National Board Certified Teacher in 2014.

During Miller’s time at Navarro, the campus has developed a strong culture of leadership and effective communication with all stakeholders. The district’s innovative LISD Shared Leadership Model was adopted at the campus and it became one of the first schools in the district to launch the Lever Leader program. In 2024, Navarro was chosen to host nearly 80 educators from across the state as part of the Leader in Me Symposium as a testament to their exceptional implementation of the Leader in Me framework.

Additionally, Miller led the campus to a B-rating in his first year as principal at Navarro. He spearheaded the reimagining of the school’s mission and vision, establishing a culture focused on cultivating excellence for all.

“I am honored to take on this new role and continue serving our Lockhart ISD community,” Miller said. “I am committed to fostering a culture where every student, employee, and parent feels safe, supported, and empowered to thrive. I am excited to embark on this new chapter journey and contribute to the ongoing success of LISD.”

Miller has also served on several district-level committees including the Collaborative Visioning Committee, Holdsworth Campus Leadership Team, District Equity Team, District Leadership Definition Team, District Advisory Council, and the District GT Placement Committee.

Miller held district-level leadership roles in previous districts as he served as a District National Board Teacher Mentor and was a member of the Social-Emotional Learning Steering Committee in Austin ISD.

In his new role as Director of School Safety and Communications, Miller will spearhead the coordination of Safety and Security Services programs, ensuring the safety and emergency preparedness of our schools. He will also lead efforts to enhance transparent communication between schools and the community, promote community engagement, and disseminate district information.

Lockhart ISD created the Director of School Safety and Communications position out of a recognition of the vital connection between school safety and communication. To fulfill this commitment and the recent mandate from the State of Texas requiring districts to employ a school safety professional, this unified role will ensure information regarding all aspects of student safety reaches LISD families to foster trust and transparency.

This selection comes following the departure of Heather Smith, the district’s current Communications Coordinator, who has accepted a communications role at another school.

“Adam Miller’s dedication to fostering a culture of leadership, his strengths in community engagement, and his extensive background in education make him an ideal choice for Director of School Safety and Communications,” Superintendent Mark Estrada said. “He continually ‘unlocks potential’ in our students and in himself. We are confident that under his leadership, Lockhart ISD will continue to build a legacy of excellence.”

Miller obtained his Bachelor of Arts in History with a Minor in Speech Communication from Texas State University. He earned his Master of Education in Educational Administration at the University of Texas at Austin. Currently, he is pursuing a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy in the University of Texas Cooperative Superintendency Program.

Miller will continue to serve as Principal of Navarro Elementary until the end of the 2023-2024 school year. He will officially begin his new role on June 3.