Retired teacher questions choice of school raffles

LPR staff

Retired teacher Mary Eisenberg addressed the Lockhart ISD School Board Monday evening, thankful some projects helping students continue yet disturbed by others.

Eisenberg commended all for Project Graduation, but added, “I was surprised to see that they are raising funds by raffling guns. In the pictures I saw, there were assault rifles. There have been 119 mass shootings this year. More than 700 children have died by suicide this year. It hasn’t been that long since the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde. This raffle and others are not only insensitive, but also tone deaf. When I shared this with other people, they were shocked. I hope the board will reconsider gun raffles in the future.”