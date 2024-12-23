ACC to establish educational facility in historic Ford building Share:







Austin Community College

Austin Community College District (ACC) has announced the purchase of the historic Ford building in Lockhart. ACC plans to develop a permanent location in the downtown building to support the community’s growing workforce needs. Located on San Antonio Street, the building will be a key part of ACC’s efforts to expand educational access in the area.

“This historic building represents not only a physical space but our commitment to the Lockhart community,” says ACC Chancellor Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart. “The Ford building’s central location and rich history make it the ideal home for ACC Lockhart, where students can pursue their dreams while staying connected to their community.”

ACC selected the Ford Building for its ideal blend of space and versatility. Purchasing the Ford Building allows ACC to establish a permanent facility quickly, compared to developing on vacant land.

At about 20,000 square feet, the former auto dealership offers ample room for both classroom instruction and hands-on learning facilities. The facility will support college programs and offer room for expansions to meet the region’s evolving needs over the next decade. Planning for the build-out will begin immediately.

“Lockhart is positioned for sustainable growth,” said Dr. Lowery-Hart. “With new industries moving in, we don’t want to build something that is not aligned with what the community needs. We are actively collaborating with the community and local school districts to assess their workforce and educational needs. The college has been a long-time partner in the Hays/Caldwell Economic Development Partnership. With the recent annexation, our connection to the area will only grow stronger, allowing us to better understand and meet the evolving needs of the community through the new facility.”

About the Annexation

In November 2024, Lockhart ISD voters approved a special annexation ballot item to join the ACC District. As a result, residents can now access the full suite of in-district benefits and they don’t have to pay an out-of-district fee. Residents also have access to the same services they’ve always received from ACC, such as comprehensive academic support services like free tutoring, career counseling, and specialized programs.

The College will work to develop partnerships with local businesses that will enhance career development through internships, apprenticeships, and job placement opportunities for Lockhart students. New and additional programs are expected to launch in Lockhart as early as spring 2025.