Adele New of Lockhart went home to be with our heavenly Father on February 8, 2023.

She had lived the last 5 years of her life at Parkview Nursing home in Lockhart and now resting in peace. Praise the Lord!

Born on February 20, 1937 to her parents Mervin and Bertha Hibbs. She had two sisters Viola and Lucy. Adele went on to marry her beloved husband Mervin Lewis New who passed away in 1984.

Together Mervin and Adele had eight children; Bill, Mervin, Charles, Howard, Ricky, Toby & John New, and one daughter, Rose Woods, many nieces and nephews and grandchildren.

In the early days, Adele would often take her children fishing in Elgin, Texas then would take their catch to grandma’s to cook and eat.

Adele loved her large family. She enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Adele and Mervin had their own business in the 50’s , collecting garbage and she would drive their truck. Being that there were no dumpsters at that time, the loving couple would collect cardboard boxes, haul them away and later sold them for added income.

Services for Adele New will be held at Providence Jones Funeral Home in Elgin. Visitation starting at 6 p.m. February 14, 2023. A funeral service will be held on February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Honored to serve Pastor Steve Garcia will be officiating of The Bread of Life Church, Lockhart.