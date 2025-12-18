Agencies conduct search in Lockhart Share:







By Leesa Teale,

LPR Publisher

On Wednesday, December 10, a heavy law enforcement presence could be found in the Clearfork neighborhood in Lockhart. At approximately 11:30 am law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA, Texas State Troopers, various police and sheriff personnel and a canine unit converged on a residence on Shelly’s Cove conducting what FBI San Antonio spokesperson, Carmen Portillo called a “court-authorized activity”.

The official FBI statement issued by Portillo stated, “I can confirm the FBI Safe Streets Task Force was conducting court authorized activity at a residence in the vicinity of the intersection of Maple St. and S. Mockingbird Lane, in Lockhart, Texas. We have no additional information to share at this time.”

The definition of a court-authorized activity refers to official actions that are specifically permitted by a judge through a legal order (like a warrant or subpoena) to gather evidence, conduct investigations, or enforce laws, allowing actions that might otherwise be illegal, such as searching property or accessing digital data, essential for federal cases like those involving the FBI and Homeland Security. An order of this nature issued for activity in Lockhart or Caldwell County would stem from a US District Attorney’s ruling in the Western District of Texas according to Portillo. Although Portillo would not confirm or deny if there were any arrests made in this matter, she stated that public record documents would be issued if further action is taken in the matter. Portillo stated a follow-up press release to the Lockhart Post-Register would be issued if there is any further development in the case, but no timeline was given as to when or if this would happen.

As a precautionary measure, Lockhart ISD sent out a “secure notice” for Lockhart Junior High School and Bluebonnet Elementary at approximately 11:26 am to let parents know that all exterior doors were locked and no one could enter or leave the building, but instruction inside was continuing as usual.

Portillo did want to stress there is no known continued threat to the local community related to the activity that occurred Wednesday morning. The scene was clear at approximately 12:30-1 pm the same day.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force (SSTF) is a collaborative effort bringing together federal, state, and local law enforcement to combat violent crime, focusing on criminal gangs, drug trafficking, and violent offenders by pooling resources, expertise, and intelligence for large-scale investigations, arrests, and prosecutions, thereby enhancing community safety through joint operations and specialized support.

The investigation still under investigation. Please watch for more details in future issue of LPR.