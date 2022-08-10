AgriLife trying to help county control feral hogs￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Grants Administrator Dennis Engelke informed Commissioners Court on Tuesday there had been more than 16,000 feral hogs/wild pigs harvested in the county since 2012.

Engelke was asking commissioners to re-apply for a Hog Harvesting Grant of $20,000 offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, with the county paying 50 percent of the hogs’ bounty fees.

Commissioners approved the request.

There is currently an estimated population of 1.5 -2 million feral hogs in Texas.

In other business:

Engelke said a lot of work had been done “rather hastily” on a trio of infrastructure project s.

David Clark, an engineer with Doucet & Associates said traffic was now open on Witter Road. He said half of the rail had been poured at Black Ankle Road, and the second was scheduled for Aug. 10.

“As soon as those are good, we will open up either late next week or the following week,” said Clark.

Several grants were approved by commissioners, including to the McMahon Women’s Community Club and Meals on Wheels.

Commissioner Ed Theriot read a proclamation noting Aug. 13 as River Appreciation Day in commemoration of a local commitment to a cleanup at the San Marcos River, as well as preservation efforts.

The State of Texas has awarded the Caldwell County Historical Commission with a Distinguished Service Award for 2021.

The burn ban remains in effect for Caldwell County. Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel did say there was a tropical depression well off the coast, but he hoped eventually Caldwell County would get some rain from it.

Commissioner Barbara Shelton, during Commissioners’ comments, said “That was a nice, wonderful rain, but we’ll take more.”

It was reported that 130 youth participated in the Caldwell County Livestock Auction during the spring. Toni Martinez, 16, was among the scholarship recipients addressing commissioners. She started the Little Showman‘s Project at this year‘s fair.

Several students spoke of their experiences in 4H.