Watson highlights Lockhart’s Science Fair winners
Clear Fork Elementary student Grace Watson was one of only a handful of students to win one of the six special awards presented at last week’s Austin Energy’s Regional Science Fair
Below are all the Lockhart ribbon winners from the Fair:
Elementary Ribbons and Special Awards
Grace Watson
Clear Fork Elementary
Austin Parks Foundation Young Environmentalists Award
Bluebonnet Elementary
Penelope Simons
1st
Christmas Break
David Landeros
1st
How Do Intense Video Games Effect The Human Body
Jaylee Jones
2nd
Anatomy of a Broken Leg
Aurora Casillas
1st
Aquaponics
Hayden Adcock
1st
How to Build Strong Bridges
Maya Ramirez
1st
Metal in Creal
Jaylen Green, Jayda Morales
2nd
What is Blood Made Out Of?
Brianna Cardona Gonzales, Maryanna Martinez
3rd
Desert Box Turtle
Clear Fork Elementary
Sadie Wright
2nd
NASA’s Mars Rovers and other Vehicles
Katie Pedersen
1st
Can You Make a Flute Out of Straws
Alisandra Flores, Gabriella Lrtiz
NS
Yummy Gummy Bear Lab
Grace Watson
1st
Kestrel Aerodynamics
Charlie Bagley
2nd
It’s a Wrap!
Caleb Martinez
1st
Gummy Bear
Ezekiel Martinez
2nd
Maglev Trains
Austin Gordon
3rd
All About Gravity
Navarro Elementary
Madalynn Cross
NS
Magnetic Slime
Jazmyne McCuen
1st Fossils
MJ Yanez, Marshall Kloss, Erik Gutierrez
2nd
Balloon Car
Annemarie Estrada, Bailey Stout, Lexi Lockhart
2nd
Cookie Butter Lab
Rooks Hinkle
NS
Bubble Lab
Plum Creek Elementary
Mckeana Frey
NS
The Digestive Track of the Cow
Blakely Scott
NS
New Zealand Rabbits
Taytum Burns, Payton Schmidt, Dulce Ramirez
NS
Juice Fizz
Lillian Dillon
3rd
Do Balloons Float or Sink
Aubree Sullivan, Avani Rivera
1st
Which Eats Defeats
Strawn Elementary
Humberto Crus, Aviel Castellanos
2nd
Saturn’s Gasses are the Lightest Masses
Ashley Ruiz, Judith Reyes
2nd
Our Fabulous Circuit
Ivonne Ruiz, Denise de la Cruz
1st
Journey into Space and Satellites
Rylee Alewine
1st
Apple Browning
Yamilet Portillo, Marisol Lara
1st
Lights Out
Kari Carillo
1st
Do Plants Like Music?
Edward Cabrera, David Reveles
3rd
The Unpoppable Bubble
Sasha Hill
3rd
The Layers of the Sun
Marceline Carranza
2nd
Life Cycle of Animals
Julianna Flores
3rd
Growing Crystals