Watson highlights Lockhart’s Science Fair winners Share:







Clear Fork Elementary student Grace Watson was one of only a handful of students to win one of the six special awards presented at last week’s Austin Energy’s Regional Science Fair

Below are all the Lockhart ribbon winners from the Fair:

Elementary Ribbons and Special Awards

Grace Watson

Clear Fork Elementary

Austin Parks Foundation Young Environmentalists Award

Bluebonnet Elementary

Penelope Simons

1st

Christmas Break

David Landeros

1st

How Do Intense Video Games Effect The Human Body

Jaylee Jones

2nd

Anatomy of a Broken Leg

Aurora Casillas

1st

Aquaponics

Hayden Adcock

1st

How to Build Strong Bridges

Maya Ramirez

1st

Metal in Creal

Jaylen Green, Jayda Morales

2nd

What is Blood Made Out Of?

Brianna Cardona Gonzales, Maryanna Martinez

3rd

Desert Box Turtle

Clear Fork Elementary

Sadie Wright

2nd

NASA’s Mars Rovers and other Vehicles

Katie Pedersen

1st

Can You Make a Flute Out of Straws

Alisandra Flores, Gabriella Lrtiz

NS

Yummy Gummy Bear Lab

Grace Watson

1st

Kestrel Aerodynamics

Charlie Bagley

2nd

It’s a Wrap!

Caleb Martinez

1st

Gummy Bear

Ezekiel Martinez

2nd

Maglev Trains

Austin Gordon

3rd

All About Gravity

Navarro Elementary

Madalynn Cross

NS

Magnetic Slime

Jazmyne McCuen

1st Fossils

MJ Yanez, Marshall Kloss, Erik Gutierrez

2nd

Balloon Car

Annemarie Estrada, Bailey Stout, Lexi Lockhart

2nd

Cookie Butter Lab

Rooks Hinkle

NS

Bubble Lab

Plum Creek Elementary

Mckeana Frey

NS

The Digestive Track of the Cow

Blakely Scott

NS

New Zealand Rabbits

Taytum Burns, Payton Schmidt, Dulce Ramirez

NS

Juice Fizz

Lillian Dillon

3rd

Do Balloons Float or Sink

Aubree Sullivan, Avani Rivera

1st

Which Eats Defeats

Strawn Elementary

Humberto Crus, Aviel Castellanos

2nd

Saturn’s Gasses are the Lightest Masses

Ashley Ruiz, Judith Reyes

2nd

Our Fabulous Circuit

Ivonne Ruiz, Denise de la Cruz

1st

Journey into Space and Satellites

Rylee Alewine

1st

Apple Browning

Yamilet Portillo, Marisol Lara

1st

Lights Out

Kari Carillo

1st

Do Plants Like Music?

Edward Cabrera, David Reveles

3rd

The Unpoppable Bubble

Sasha Hill

3rd

The Layers of the Sun

Marceline Carranza

2nd

Life Cycle of Animals

Julianna Flores

3rd

Growing Crystals