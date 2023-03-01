Lady Lions qualify for powerlifting regionals Share:







Staff reports

On Feb. 15, Lockhart High School’s Powerlifting teams traveled to Hutto to wrap up the regular season. Lockhart had over 45 Lions lift throughout this season between the girls’ and boys’ teams, which is the most Lockhart has had in the Powerlifting Program.

Coach Jake Wertz had four of his Lady Lions qualify for regionals along with three alternates.

Lockhart will travel to Elgin on Saturday for another opportunity to qualify for state.

LHS Lady qualifiers include Mia Estrella Hernandez (123), Peyton Crabill (220), Nicole Zamora (259), and Leah Ovalle (259+), while alternates include Savannah Perez (148), Victoria Morales (165), and Brisaydah Sillero (181).

Results from the Powerlifting meet at Hutto:

Girls Division

123

2nd —Mia Hernandez

148

1st – Savannah Perez

165

3rd – Victoria Morales

181

2nd – Brisaydah Sillero

3rd – Emily Santander

220

1st – Peyton Crabill

259

1st – Nicole Zamora

259+

1st – Leah Orville

Boys Division

123

1st – Jorge Sigala

132

1st – Alex Sillero

148

4th – Cade Borchert

165

4th – Tyler Bell

181

1st – Edward Mendoza

198

2nd — Damien Carter

220

1st – Dylan Ovalle

142

1st – Tanner Castillo

275

4th – Brady Stephenson