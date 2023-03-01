Lady Lions qualify for powerlifting regionals
Staff reports
On Feb. 15, Lockhart High School’s Powerlifting teams traveled to Hutto to wrap up the regular season. Lockhart had over 45 Lions lift throughout this season between the girls’ and boys’ teams, which is the most Lockhart has had in the Powerlifting Program.
Coach Jake Wertz had four of his Lady Lions qualify for regionals along with three alternates.
Lockhart will travel to Elgin on Saturday for another opportunity to qualify for state.
LHS Lady qualifiers include Mia Estrella Hernandez (123), Peyton Crabill (220), Nicole Zamora (259), and Leah Ovalle (259+), while alternates include Savannah Perez (148), Victoria Morales (165), and Brisaydah Sillero (181).
Results from the Powerlifting meet at Hutto:
Girls Division
123
2nd —Mia Hernandez
148
1st – Savannah Perez
165
3rd – Victoria Morales
181
2nd – Brisaydah Sillero
3rd – Emily Santander
220
1st – Peyton Crabill
259
1st – Nicole Zamora
259+
1st – Leah Orville
Boys Division
123
1st – Jorge Sigala
132
1st – Alex Sillero
148
4th – Cade Borchert
165
4th – Tyler Bell
181
1st – Edward Mendoza
198
2nd — Damien Carter
220
1st – Dylan Ovalle
142
1st – Tanner Castillo
275
4th – Brady Stephenson