Alice Ann Kimball

August 29, 1959 – March 31, 2024

Alice Ann (Violet) Kimball, 64, of Luling, Texas, passed away on March 31, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 8 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart Texas. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at the funeral home, followed by interment at McNiel Cemetery.

Alice was born on August 29, 1959 in San Bernardino, California to C.T. “Sarge” Violet and Annie Alice Powell Violet.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers George Violet and Bill Violet, and her sister Barbara Martin.

Alice is survived by her husband Richard Kimball Jr., daughter Teresa Musick and husband Jack of Luling, son Josh Kimball and wife Kimberly of Luling, son Jason Kimball and Kristie Flores of Luling, and son Justin Mallow of San Marcos. She is also survived by her sister Mary Morgan and husband Kenny Morgan of Luling; brother Bob Violet and wife Georgianna of Shreveport La.; her two grandchildren, Kallen Kidd of Luling and Khloe Kimball of Kyle; several nieces and nephews; and a great niece and nephew.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.