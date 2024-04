James Albert Reynolds Share:







August 5, 1945 – April 2, 2024

James Albert Reynolds, 78, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Services took place Friday, April 5 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. He was laid to rest at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.