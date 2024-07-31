All included for August First Friday Share:







First Friday for August includes grand openings, tastings, something for the pets, and art galore.

First Friday officially goes from 5-8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month in downtown Lockhart.

Mr. Brown’s Pet Shop will have a 1st Birthday Celebration. There will also be a mobile groomer on site along with adoptable dogs and a Meet the Trainer.

Good Things Grocery will have a First Friday Tasting with Mamo’s Garlic Sauce.

Best Little Wine & Book will have an All Night Happy Hour with Chicken Karaage and Frozen Sake-Tiki Cocktails.

Printing Solutions will have hotdogs served by Ron’s Wieners (free drinks) from 6-8:30 p.m.

Fidler’s Green Music Shop will have drinks and bites by The Case Room from 5-10 p.m.

Fields Stable Antiques will serve 13 cheesecakes, including Boston Crème Pie and Banana Walnut. Also available will be wine, coffee, and water.

The Lockhart Post-Gallery presents Read the Room, a solo exhibition of work by artist Chad Rea. Rea is a Lockhart local and is deeply invested in the local art community. He is the owner of the LockhART House, the LockhART Bus, the publisher of the LockhART Guide, and the host of Happy to be Here, a radio show on Lockhart’s 107.9 FM KLKT.

Rea’s artwork expresses the messy, ironic beauty of human experience. It combines social commentary with personal truths, inviting viewers into a space of presence and perspective that transcends right and wrong, emphasizing our similarities rather than our differences. Pulling from his background in advertising, he often uses text and advertising techniques to inspire positive change and speak to human truths.

An opening reception/meet the artist will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, from 5-8 p.m. The exhibition will be open to the public until Aug. 30.

Spellerberg Projects will have a reception for DIY Dungeon, and a photography exhibition by Mauro Antonio Barreto, from 6-9 p.m.

Nostalgic Gift and Gallery will have featured artist Ben Brough from Southern California showcasing his art (poetic childlike scrawl evokes a raw mythical impact with humorous undertones), from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Commerce Gallery will have an Open House from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. with a Meet the Artists from 5-9 p.m. This month’s artists are Jacob Lovett of Fort Worth and Reagan Corbett of Houston.

There will be an After Party for the Commerce Gallery at Mill Scale Metal Works from 7-9 p.m.