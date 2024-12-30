Music Friendly presentation during First Friday events Share:







The Music Friendly Certified Community presentation for the City of Lockhart, presented by the State of Texas, will kick off First Friday on Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. It will take place in front of Fiddler’s Green Music Shop on North Main Street.

Lockhart will become Texas’ 72nd Music Friendly Certified Community.

The Texas Music Office (TMO) is the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office’s first and longest-running state music office in the nation; since 1990. TMO serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to Texas.

First Friday Schedule:

Spellerberg Projects will have a closing reception “I Wanted you to Open Me,” a show of paintings by Katie Bell.

Lockhart Arts & Craft, beginning at 7:30 p.m., will have a “Bring Your Own Vinyl Night,” hosted by DJ Colin Sick.

The PEARL will have the Ace Pepper and on stage from 8-10 p.m.